Here are three things to watch on Day 40 of the 2017 Legislative session.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 40 (Victory Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Harry Reid talks about his connection to the city of Henderson at a ceremony Feb. 22 at Acacia Demonstration Gardens. The city just announced it is renaming one of its trails the Harry Reid-Union Pacific Railroad Trail. (Courtesy)

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, shares a laugh with members of the Senate Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

State Sen. Patricia Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in support of adoption the Equal Rights Amendment. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on Day 40 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Renaming McCarran. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to rename McCarran International Airport as Harry Reid International Airport. SB174 is up in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m.

2. An energy smorgasbord. SB145, sponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, deals with a number of energy issues, including allowing peak pricing, subsidizing hydrogen refueling stations, and incentives for solar energy systems that benefit low-income customers. It’s up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy’s Subcommittee on Energy at 1 p.m.

3. Collaborative pharmacy. Senate Commerce, Labor and Energyis sponsoring and will consider SB260 at 8 a.m. It would define and authorize the collaborative practice of pharmacy.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.