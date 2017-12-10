Calls for Rep. Ruben Kihuen’s resignation premature

The calls for Rep. Ruben Kihuen’s resignation came quickly — much too quickly.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen checks a student's work Monday at O'Callaghan Middle School. Amelia Pak-Harvey Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rubén Kihuen, congresista de Nevada. | Foto Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nevada Democrats Dina Titus, from left, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen speak out against gun violence during a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday, Aug. 12, 2017, to unveil a bill that would limit high-capacity ammunition clips. The legislation is one of four filed in Congress to ban devices for semi-automatic weapons. Gary Martin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Several hundred Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program (DACA) recipients and supporters including Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen, left, and UNLV graduate Marcela Rodriguez Campo, right, march down the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, to call on President Donald Trump and Nevada elected officials to protect the Obama-era initiative. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

In this still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden discusses her allegations of sexual harassment by Al Franken during a 2006 overseas USO tour, before he became a U.S. senator from Minnesota, at ABC7 studios in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. Franken has apologized, and Tweeden said she accepted his apology. (KABC-TV via AP)

People participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Nov. 12, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Actress Rose McGowan, left, waves after being introduced by Tarana Burke, right, founder, #MeToo Campaign, at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. McGowan recently went public with her allegation that film company co-founder Harvey Weinstein raped her. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The calls for Rep. Ruben Kihuen’s resignation came quickly — much too quickly.

Ten days ago, Buzzfeed reported that Kihuen’s former finance director, identified by her first name, Samantha, accused him of sexual harassment. She says then-candidate Kihuen touched her thigh twice and asked her for sex. She rejected his advances. Disgusted by his behavior, Samantha quit the campaign and told the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Samantha provided text messages she sent in early 2016 describing the behavior. Buzzfeed also talked with four people who said she had shared details with them. Kihuen said he didn’t recall the circumstances and apologized if he made her uncomfortable.

Within hours of the report, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen had called for him to resign. DCCC chairman Ben Ray Lujan called for Kihuen to step down in the original report.

If Kihuen is guilty, he should quit. But the evidence is far from conclusive. As I write this, it’s he-said/she-said.

Congressional Democrats are treating Kihuen much differently than Sen. Al Franken and former Rep. John Conyers. For weeks, they avoided calling for those two to resign despite much stronger evidence against them.

There’s a picture of Franken groping Leeann Tweeden. Yet Democrats waited for three weeks — and seven additional accusers — before demanding Franken step down.

Before he resigned last Tuesday, Conyers faced four accusations of harassment. This included paying a $27,000 settlement to a woman who said Conyers made unwanted sexual advances on staff members. Pelosi even went on “Meet the Press” and defended Conyers.

Why didn’t Kihuen get the same benefit of the doubt — or at least 12 hours to share his side of the story? Three possibilities come to mind, none of them mutually exclusive.

First, Kihuen is a freshman congressman, which makes him expendable. Democrats have shown they have different rules if you’re a dark horse 2020 presidential candidate, such as Franken, or an “icon,” as Pelosi called Conyers.

Second, the political winds have shifted. Public outrage about sexual harassment has reached a fever pitch. Kihuen’s resignation is just necessary collateral damage for Democrats to hit Republicans over supporting Roy Moore in Alabama. That’s not fair to Kihuen. The evidence against Moore is much stronger than the evidence against Kihuen.

That’s similar to the calculus facing Rosen, who’s running for U.S. Senate. If she didn’t call for his resignation, her GOP opponent could hit her for defending a sexual harasser.

Third, the DCCC could be worried about looking bad, especially after Kihuen made an explosive accusation. “Leader Pelosi and (DCCC) Chairman Ben Ray Lujan — they knew about these allegations last year,” Kihuen told ABC. “They looked into them. They didn’t find anything, and they continued investing millions of dollars in my campaign.”

That accusation raises even more questions. Did Pelosi think Samantha’s accusations were credible in 2016 but supported Kihuen anyway? Or does Pelosi still think the accusations aren’t credible but is abandoning Kihuen for political gain? Or is Kihuen lying?

It’d be easier for Democrats if Kihuen resigned. But someone’s guilt or innocence isn’t determined by political convenience.

Absent more accusations or evidence, Kihuen deserves a chance to defend himself before his colleagues tell him to resign.

Absent more accusations or evidence, Kihuen deserves a chance to defend himself before his colleagues tell him to resign.