CD4 candidate Sutton opposes gun control, higher taxes

Former Miss Nevada Lisa Song Sutton at her company Ship Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Friday, July 26, 2019. Sutton is running for Congress in Nevada's 4th District. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The United States doesn’t need more gun control or higher taxes. The people of Nevada should decide whether or not to allow the storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. Congress should require schools to allow biological men to use female restrooms if they identify as transgender. That’s according to Lisa Song Sutton, a Republican seeking to challenge Rep. Stephen Horsford in Congressional District 4.

“More restrictive gun laws ultimately end up hurting law abiding citizens who are gun owners,” Sutton said while filming Nevada Politics Today. “Things need to change. Something has to be done, and it’s a multi-pronged approach. I think one of the main issues is mental health.”

Sutton said she wanted to see more counselors in schools.

“We aren’t doing enough in relation to providing services, making sure there are mental health professionals available, especially in schools,” she said. “There are thousands of schools that don’t have a psychologist on staff, and yet they have a police officer on staff.”

Sutton said that any potential red flag law must protect due process. Red flag laws allow police to remove firearms from those found to pose a danger to themselves or others.

“There has to be a mechanism in place where, before the weapons are taken away, they need to be adjudicated in front of a judge,” she said. “Let the judge decide if that person may be stripped of their Second Amendment rights and have their guns taken away from them.”

Sutton expressed angst at federal spending levels, but declined to list any reforms to Social Security of Medicare that she supports.

“Our out of control budget ultimately just ends up mortgaging our future,” Sutton said. “Future generations are the ones who are going to have to deal with this giant balloon that we’re creating.”

Asked if she’d signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, Sutton said, “Absolutely. I don’t believe in raises taxes just to provide more for these buckets of potentially wasteful spending.”

Sutton expressed interest in allowing Nevadans to learn more about Yucca Mountain before deciding if the state should allow the storage of nuclear waste.

“Let the people decide. Let them voice if that’s something they’re okay with or not,” she said. She also questioned if storing waste at would “mean, like Alaska, that the people of Nevada get some sort of incentive? Is there a dollar amount tied to bringing it here and storing it here?”

Sutton said she would support the Equality Act, which would add gender identify to the list of characteristics protected by the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Among other things, this would force schools to allow biological men to use female bathrooms and showers if they claim to be transgender.

“Ultimately, we live in a modern time and our laws should be reflective of that,” Sutton said.

Sutton said she opposed a $15 an hour minimum wage. “As a small business owner, I know that that’s crippling to small businesses.”