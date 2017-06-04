Seven things to follow as Legislature comes to a close

With just hours until the Legislature reaches its constitutionally mandated deadline to adjourn Monday at midnight, there is more happening than just the battle for education savings accounts. Here are seven things to follow as the session winds down.

AB206: Renewable portfolio standard. Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, wants to mandate that Nevada increase the amount of energy it gets from renewable sources. Brooks’ bill would raise the standard from 25 percent by 2025 to 50 percent by 2030. Even if an amendment lowers the renewable portfolio standard goal, stakeholders remain skeptical of the bill, especially with energy choice on the horizon.

AB348: Sex ed. For years, parents have fought with liberal special interest groups about what is appropriate for their children to learn about sex and when. AB348, sponsored by Assemblywoman Amber Joiner, D-Reno, would mandate that the sex ed curriculum be “current” and “age-appropriate,” terms that mean different things to different families.

Manendo investigation. In early May, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, announced an investigation of sexual harassment claims against Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas. Two weeks later, Manendo resigned as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. If Manendo is innocent, he’ll want his name cleared. If not, time is running out for the Senate to punish or expel him.

AB290: Union-leave rollback. A major reform passed in 2015 requires unions to give concessions in exchange for local governments paying union employees to work for their unions. AB290 would eviscerate that reform by deeming that unions had already made concessions for any union leave time in place on June 1, 2015.

SJR17*: Marsy’s Law. Sen. Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, sponsored Marsy’s Law to put a victim’s bill of rights into the state constitution. It passed in 2015, and for it to go to voters in 2018, the Legislature needs to pass it in the exact same form as it did in 2015. While SJR17* passed both houses unanimously, Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections amended it, which means the new bill would have to be approved by the 2019 Legislature to go to the ballot in 2020. Watch to see whether the Assembly rescinds its amendment or political games doom a bill with widespread support.

@PeteGFacts and @DalysThoughts: Even during the final hours of the session, someone’s found time for fun. On Tuesday, someone started a Twitter account giving one-liners about Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka. Sample: “Fact: Pete Goicoechea once killed two stones with one bird.” It’s been a hit with lawmakers and lobbyists. On Saturday, someone started a similar account about Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, who’s also a union official. Example: “When I was a kid, I should have demanded prevailing wage for my allowance.”

If you need a laugh during the end-of-session chaos, give them a follow.

