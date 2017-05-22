Nevada Sen. Manendo resigns chairmanship amid investigation

State Sen. Mark Manendo has resigned his chairmanship of the Senate Transportation Committee amid an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Mark Manendo resigned his chairmanship Monday of the Senate Transportation Committee amid an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Manendo, a Las Vegas Democrat who represents District 21, refused immediate comment after his resignation was announced by Democratic Majority Leader Aaron Ford at the end of a Senate floor session. Manendo said he would be issuing a statement later in the day.

“Today, after consulting with Sen. Mark Manendo, he and I agreed that he should resign his position as chair … pending completion of the investigation into complaints about his conduct,” Ford said.

“It is important to know that we take allegations of misconduct seriously, and we continue to be committed to conducting a thorough, fair investigation free from any concerns regarding intimidation, retaliation, or bias.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

