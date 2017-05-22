ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Nevada Sen. Manendo resigns chairmanship amid investigation

By Sandra Chereb Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2017 - 2:31 pm
 

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Mark Manendo resigned his chairmanship Monday of the Senate Transportation Committee amid an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Manendo, a Las Vegas Democrat who represents District 21, refused immediate comment after his resignation was announced by Democratic Majority Leader Aaron Ford at the end of a Senate floor session. Manendo said he would be issuing a statement later in the day.

“Today, after consulting with Sen. Mark Manendo, he and I agreed that he should resign his position as chair … pending completion of the investigation into complaints about his conduct,” Ford said.

“It is important to know that we take allegations of misconduct seriously, and we continue to be committed to conducting a thorough, fair investigation free from any concerns regarding intimidation, retaliation, or bias.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like