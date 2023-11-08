VICTOR JOECKS: How CRT leads to ignoring racial hate

Critical race theory is a poisonous ideology that should be rejected. Just look at the diary of the Nashville shooter and Biden’s lack of reaction to Paul Kessler’s death.

This image provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows bodycam footage of police responding to an active shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, March 27, 2023. The former student who shot through the doors of the Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

Some racially motivated murders are more equal than others.

On Monday, conservative talk show host Steven Crowder released images showing three pages from the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter’s diary. In March, a 28-year-old woman, who was transgender and believed she was a man, shot and killed six people at a Christian school. Three of those slaughtered were 9-year-old children. At the time, police acknowledged that the killer left a manifesto but refused to release it.

“Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little (expletives) w/ your white privileges,” she wrote.

After the images came out, Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the writings were from the shooter.

Despite the obvious racial hatred they contain, her writings have received scant media attention. That’s in stark contrast to the response after other racially motivated shootings. Just look at the aftermath of a white supremacist in South Carolina murdering nine in an African-American church in 2015.

“GOP’s fear of a Black America: The long, racist history which explains Dylann Roof and stains the so-called ‘party of Lincoln’,” the headline of a Salon article shortly after the massacre reads.

The national media believed they could link the shooting to Republicans, and they did so repeatedly.

Don’t expect a similar reckoning for a left-wing shooter echoing the tenets of critical race theory.

Here’s another example of this phenomenon. On Sunday, there were competing pro-Israel and pro-Hamas rallies in Southern California. Those on pro-Hamas side yelled things such as “Hitler didn’t want you” and “Israel will burn in hell.”

A pro-Hamas demonstrator allegedly smacked Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish man, in the head with a bullhorn. He died Monday from internal bleeding. Police are investigating the confrontation as a homicide.

In 2017, hundreds of white nationalists rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. That group was also filled with antisemites. One drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters, murdering Heather Heyer, 32. President Joe Biden still talks about this. But Biden has shown more interest in condemning Islamophobia than Kessler’s killing.

The left’s embrace of critical race theory explains this disparity. If you believe in neutral principles, it’s easy to condemn the attackers in all four of these acts of violence.

But CRT groups people into categories based on race. Some are the oppressed. Some are the oppressors. The oppressed can’t do anything wrong, while the oppressor group benefits from unmerited privilege. Intersectionality extends this nonsense based on other factors such as sex, religion, sexual orientation and gender confusion.

In this view, what matters aren’t your actions but your group status. So Biden will condemn the murder of Heyer because a white male killed her. But he will downplay the deaths of school kids in Nashville and of Kessler because the assailants belonged to a group with more victim points.

This worldview can’t withstand much scrutiny — like examples of someone in the “oppressed” group murdering one of the “oppressors.” So the media and progressives bury those stories.

It’s more evidence that CRT is a poisonous ideology that should be rejected. Judge people based on their character and actions, not their group identity.

None