VICTOR JOECKS: Sexually explicit books available at middle school libraries in CCSD

This Nov. 4, 2021, file photo shows the Clark County School District Board of trustees during a board meeting in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Editor’s note: This column contains graphic sexual language.

If you want to be kicked out of a school board meeting, just quote from a book the district makes available to middle school students.

Clark County School District middle and junior high libraries contain thousands of books. That should be a good and safe thing. But it’s not.

This passage is from a book, available as an e-book in the middle school library catalogue, titled, “The night when no one had sex.” The narrator is Julia, a high school student, who made a pact with her friends to have sex with their dates.

“In one motion, I slip out of my underwear — a lacy purple thong I got from Victoria’s Secret, just for tonight — and slide back underneath Kevin. I offer him the condom. … He lays back on top of me, pressing his face against my neck and massaging my breasts until I feel him get hard again. I moan in response.”

This is literary pornography. It’s lurid, vulgar and revels in its own indecency. The passage doesn’t end there, either. This book has no redeeming historical or literary value. Even if it did, material this sexually explicit shouldn’t be made available to 11-year-olds.

This is far from the only title that should both outrage and terrify parents. The Review-Journal obtained a list of library books via a public records request.

Middle school students can also check out “On the Bright Side, I’m Now the Girlfriend of a Sex God” and “Sex and Violence.”

Other books push radical gender theory. Titles for middle school students include “The Gender Quest Workbook: A Guide for Teens and Young Adults Exploring Gender Identity” and “Everything You Need to Know About Bisexuality.”

You know what a preteen needs to know about bisexuality? Nothing.

Offering books like these to preteens should be a fireable offense.

There’s also a book by Planned Parenthood, titled, “Questions About Sex From Young People With Answers From the Experts.” According to the Amazon blurb, “Within these pages you will find nonjudgmental (and fun!) answers.”

Society pretends sex is a merely physical act. Adults tell kids to indulge, instead of teaching self-control. Then, schools saturate them in sexually explicit materials and even make them role-play asking for sex.

Why are there so many teenage pregnancies? It’s such a mystery.

The district communications office declined to answer my questions, including one on the appropriateness of the above passage. I also asked if the board would scold a parent who read those words. No answer. Instead, the communications office directed me to the district’s policy on the selection of library materials.

Translation: The district has no plans to remove sexually explicit materials from its libraries.

Don’t expect Gov. Steve Sisolak to help either. His office refused to say if he thought that passage was inappropriate. Sisolak even refused to say if he’d be willing to prohibit sexually explicit books in elementary schools.

Contrast that with Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo’s response.

“Sheriff Lombardo does not think sexually explicit books should be available to students and would support legislation that removes inappropriate, sexually explicit content from schools,” Lombardo spokeswoman Elizabeth Ray said.

It’s worth fighting to reform the system and for candidates who will do so. But parents and grandparents also need to be realistic. Despite the best efforts of many wonderful teachers and principals, the district is actively corrupting your children. Do whatever you can to get your kids and grandkids out — now.

