COMMENTARY: A plea from a member of the struggling middle class

I am a S.O.B. (son of a butcher), born on the Bronx borderline. So I see every issue through the eyes of middle-class Americans like my dad. That’s how I knew Donald Trump would win the election when few others did.

I witnessed the dramatic decline of middle-class America. I understood the pain of middle-class America. That’s how I knew Trump’s words and prescriptions would resonate with working-class and middle-class Americans in terrible pain and decline.

A few days ago, I received a note from a fan of my national television show. This desperate plea from a formerly middle-class mother says it all. Her words represent millions of Americans. The middle class is losing hope.

I hope President Trump and at least a few Republican politicians hear her plea. Because for the middle class, it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse. Here is Mary Rose’s plea for help:

Dear Wayne: My name is Mary Rose. I live right outside of “corrupt Chicago.”

I am 59 years old. I had the honor of talking to you on “WAR Now,” your Newsmax TV show, last week.

Long story short, I have been a 1,000 percent supporter of President Trump from day one. I am by no means asking for pity. I just wanted to tell you, we used to be middle class, now ex-middle class.

My husband is now 60, and a hard-working truck driver with bad knees, who makes $17.50 an hour. For the last eight years, we could not afford my husband’s health insurance at work anymore, it was too expensive.

It was almost at the point, with all the taxes taken out and health insurance, to where we owed my husband’s work money.

I had to go with “failed Obamacare.” I am a stay at home mother. Even though my life as I knew it was over on Sept. 17, 2014, at 11:44 p.m., when my beloved only son, “my angel, Ricky Jr.” only 32 years old, suddenly passed away. We also have a beautiful almost 29-year old daughter, “Rosina” who is special needs.

I know everyone has a cross to bear, yet at this point in our lives, we can’t afford to live anymore — I could not even pay the $800 failed Obamacare bill this month.

I am a proud American. I just wanted to thank you for speaking up for us, the forgotten middle class. You are a good, kind, stand-up man, and you say it like it is. I pray things will soon change for the better. We have no savings — nothing, in fact, I could not even go grocery shopping this week. We get no help from the government, never have. Sometimes I wonder, why?

We used to live just regular (middle class). Now, we are one paycheck away from being homeless. It’s not fair. When I go grocery shopping, just for basic living items, I have to count my items to make sure I have enough money. What really gets me is, most of the time waiting to check out, the person in front of me, has three carts of food, goodies and pays with a EBT card. There are many illegal aliens where I live, and they load their groceries in a brand new, “big” SUV. My car is 38 years old. I just don’t get it.

I am so glad for you. You have compassion for us — the forgotten ex-middle class, the ones that do the right things, work hard. Yet, in my opinion, because of Barack Obama killing the middle class (now the ex-middle class), living week to week, one paycheck from being homeless, always worrying, what’s next?

Keep up the good work, you’re the best, you really are. I thank you with all my heart, now “a forever broken heart.” Here’s the 100 percent truth — you are our voice, and I am so, so grateful. Thank you, thank you.

Mary Rose

