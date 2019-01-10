COMMENTARY: A wall works for Israel — why not us?

There is no price too high to keep American citizens and our children safe.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I have a simple message to get this wall built. I hope President Donald Trump starts using it, day and night. It’s easy to remember and easy to understand: “The American people deserve the same wall as Israel.”

Israel has a wall separating it from enemies, terrorists and potential illegal aliens. And it works. It works so well, Israel is busy building a massive sea wall to protect its ports, too.

If it’s good enough for Israel, it should be good enough for America.

Israel can’t afford to mess around. It is a tiny country the size of New Jersey surrounded by 300 million enemies who vow to drive Israelis into the sea.

Facts prove the Israeli wall works. The wall has reduced the number of terror attacks by 99.8 percent.

Israeli officials quoted in the newspaper Maariv have said that in the areas where the barrier was completed, hostile infiltrations have decreased to almost zero. Since the completion of the fence in the area of Tulkarm and Qalqilya in June 2003, there have been no successful attacks from those areas.

As a bonus, Israel says illegal immigration has been completely halted. According to The Jerusalem Post, illegal immigration dropped from 9,500 in the six months before the wall was completed to 36, and eventually to zero. And drug smuggling has been dramatically reduced, too.

When liberal Democrats claim “walls don’t work” or “this is a complete waste of money,” they are clearly mistaken.

Trump needs to point to Israel’s wall 24/7/365. He needs to point to the remarkable results of Israel’s wall. But most of all, Trump needs to ask Democrats several key questions:

Why does Israel value the lives of its citizens more than Democrats value the lives of American citizens?

Do Democrats think an Israeli life is worth more than an American life?

What exactly is an American life worth? Can we put a value on it?

Americans sometimes die at the hands of illegal aliens. If those illegal aliens were not in this country, those Americans would still be alive. What is that worth to Democrats?

Are my children and your children’s lives worth $25 billion? How about Americans killed by illegals? Are all of them together worth $25 billion? I think they are.

How about Kate Steinle? She was killed by an illegal alien deported five times. What is her life worth?

How about Mollie Tibbetts, the jogger in Iowa killed by an illegal alien. What is her life worth?

How about 21-year old Sarah Root (no relation)? She was killed in Nebraska by an illegal alien driving while drunk. What is Sarah Root’s life worth?

How about police officer Ronil Singh, a legal immigrant turned hero, killed by an illegal alien in California recently? What’s his life worth? What do you think his 5-month old baby boy would pay to bring back his father?

I want a wall, just like they have in Israel.

And after we’re done, I think we should start on an undersea barrier, too. Because there is no price too high to keep American citizens and our children safe.

