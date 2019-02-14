COMMENTARY: Crazy wing of Democratic Party on display

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Back in November, I predicted all this. I wrote my most controversial column. After the GOP lost the House, I predicted the big winner of the November midterms was … President Donald Trump.

I’m sure some of you thought I was stark-raving mad. But my November prediction has proven 100 percent accurate. Back then, I prophesied that if Democrats got in charge, they would embarrass themselves, expose themselves and destroy themselves. The craziest and most radical Democrats would no longer be hidden.

I was on the money. The best thing that ever happened to Trump was Democrats taking the House.

Have you seen the latest polls? President Trump is at 52 percent approval at always-accurate Rasmussen. That’s the highest since his inauguration week. It’s higher than Barack Obama’s 47 percent at the 24-month mark of his presidency. Yes, Trump is the most popular he’s ever been — even after the longest government shutdown in America’s history.

It is all happening as I predicted. The more Democrats appear in the media, the more popular Trump becomes. Democrats are in charge. Their crazy is out in the open for everyone to see. The Democrat Party is dangerous, extreme, radical, reckless and really, really crazy.

Take just this past week. Freshman Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American Muslim member of Congress, has been lashing out at Jews in anti-Semitic tirades. It got so bad that her own Democratic leadership strongly condemned her Jew hatred. She calls Israel “evil.” She defends ISIS. She says there is no difference between Israel and Iran. She accuses Jewish groups of “bribing” Congress. She sounds like someone who would be more at home in the parliament of Iran.

The Democrats who run Virginia are trying to top her. The governor chose KKK hoods and blackface for his medical school yearbook. The attorney general had to resign from a national AG organization for his blackface episode. The lieutenant governor is accused of rape and sexual assault by two women.

And let’s not forget the governor and Virginia Democrats tried to pass a bill allowing abortion at the moment of birth — or even after a baby is born. This is mass murder glorified as “pro-woman” by Democrats.

But I’ve saved the best for last: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new Queen of Crazy. She just released her Green New Deal. It read like a “Saturday Night Live” comedy routine. Or a parody by The Onion. But the joke was on Ocasio-Cortez.

A draft version of the proposal demanded “total economic security” for those “unwilling to work.” It envisioned the elimination of air travel and no more cars, boats or military vehicles if they use gas. It proposed retrofitting every single building in America and the end of cow farting. I kid you not.

Ocasio-Cortez later walked back some of this absurdity, but now I know why she and her fellow Democrats wore white at the State of the Union. Clearly, they all were given a day pass from Bellevue in Manhattan earlier in the day.

But please, crazy Democrats, just keep talking. Just as I predicted, you’re the best thing to ever happen to President Trump. You are his re-election insurance policy. You’re talking Trump into a landslide.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.