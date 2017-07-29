COMMENTARY: Executive orders from Donald Trump could help shed light on failure of Obamacare repeal

It’s time for President Trump to expose John McCain and the rest of Congress for the frauds and hypocrites they are.

Sen. John McCain just singlehandedly killed the repeal of Obamacare. Now it’s time for Donald Trump to act. It’s time for President Trump to expose McCain and the rest of Congress for the frauds and hypocrites they are. It’s time for two executive orders that have the power to change everything.

This is how President Trump ends Obamacare, once and for all.

Executive Order No. 1: Force every member of Congress to use the same health care plan as the rest of us. Let McCain come off his high horse and live under the rules of Obamacare.

Would John McCain have voted against the Obamacare repeal if he had to live under its rules? I wonder how quick and successful his brain cancer surgery would have been if he’d had to use the Obamacare plan. Or the VA system.

Would he have waited six months in line, like rest of us? That’s how the VA solved its money shortage a few years back. It put vets on waiting lists until they died. Why not make senators sit on those same waiting lists?

How would McCain feel if he had a gigantic deductible (just like the rest of us)? Would he enjoy a $30,000 bill after surgery that insurance would not cover (just like the rest of us)?

Would McCain even have been allowed to have surgery? Or would a “death panel” rule against surgery for an 80-year-old with advanced brain cancer?

President Trump should immediately use an executive order to put every member of Congress in the exact same boat as rest of us. Let them pay for their own health care — just like the rest of us. Let’s see each member of Congress pay $2,000 per month for health insurance that covers virtually nothing. That was what I was forced to pay after Obamacare passed. That’s what my insurance covered — nothing.

I don’t even have health insurance anymore. I was forced to switch to a Christian health-sharing plan. Because $2,000 per month was completely unaffordable. I’m betting Democrats would call me “rich.” And I could not pay the bill anymore, because of Obamacare. So I left traditional insurance as of Jan. 1

My predicament means no middle-class family in America that buys its own insurance can afford the bill. It’s time for Congress to feel our pain.

Executive Order No. 2. My gut instinct is usually on the money. I feel it in my bones. Senators and House members are making an unimaginable fortune off of Obamacare. That’s why they are against the repeal. They don’t want to end the gravy train.

They want the system complex and expensive. They want government involved. They want taxpayer money wasted by the billions. That’s how they milk the system.

Most of them likely own stocks in medical companies, health insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies. I’m betting many own companies with government contracts that benefit from Obamacare. The conflicts of interest are the size of Texas.

Wanna bet?

President Trump should issue an immediate executive order demanding that every member of Congress — including all family members — disclose all financial interests, including those in offshore accounts, and any ownership in health care related companies.

Then we’ll find out why they voted against repeal. They are all on the gravy train.

Issue these two presidential executive orders and the “House of Cards” will collapse. The scam will be revealed.

We’ve been robbed.

