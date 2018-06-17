COMMENTARY: FBI agents conspired to try to keep Donald Trump from the presidency

The fix was in. And everyone involved should be fired, lose their pensions and go to prison.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

The letters FBI should now stand for “Fire Bureau Immediately.”

There isn’t a shred of credibility left for the FBI. It’s now clear the FBI leadership and its top agents/investigators were involved in a conspiracy to fix a presidential election. This a fact gleaned from text messages sent by FBI employees.

This is so scary. I know the power and evil of government run amok. Barack Obama’s IRS tried to destroy me under a blizzard of debt by denying all of my 100 percent legal deductions despite my innocence.

If little ole Wayne Root was a threat, just think of the massive threat Donald Trump posed to Obama and Hillary Clinton. If Trump were elected, he could investigate all of the crimes of Obama and Hillary and send them and their corrupt cabal to prison. So instead of a bunch of bean-counter IRS agents, they sent the “big boys,” aka the FBI and Department of Justice.

The DOJ and FBI were (before this conspiracy was exposed) the most respected and credible law enforcement agencies in America. Who was watching them? Who would investigate them?

Before I get to the findings and revelations, let me lay bare the obscene argument put forth by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The general conclusion by Horowitz (an Obama appointee) was that these FBI agents were bad guys. They did bad things. They were “insubordinate.” The things they did were “extraordinary” and “dramatically broke with FBI norms.” But he stopped short of calling any of it “criminal.” He actually claimed these “extraordinary acts” were not done out of “political bias.”

Hold on a minute while I try to stop laughing.

Really? Let me destroy that myth. Let’s substitute the words “Trump” and “Republican” with “black” and “Obama.” If FBI employee texts talked of hatred for black people … called African-Americans “idiots, lazy, retarded, deplorable” and — how about this phrase — “POS” (standing for pieces of excrement) … and then we found out those same FBI employees were the ones investigating a black president …

Would anyone, anywhere argue the personal opinions and prejudices of the FBI investigators didn’t affect the investigation of a black president? And claim it wasn’t “political bias”? Don’t make me laugh.

If those same FBI employees investigating Obama were caught in texts saying, “I will stop Obama, I promise I will not let him become president,” would anyone, anywhere argue it wasn’t “political bias” and it didn’t affect the investigation of Obama? Don’t make me laugh.

That’s exactly what’s been revealed here — except these FBI agents hated Republicans. FBI agents with these biased and hateful views can’t be allowed to run investigations.

Of course, it was a criminal conspiracy. Of course, they were out to get Trump. Of course, their personal prejudices affected the outcome of both the Hillary email investigation and the Trump witch hunt. I may have been born yesterday, but I wasn’t born in the past five minutes.

These agents hated Trump with a passion. One of the two FBI agents who interviewed Hillary called her “the president.” The other agent said “I’m with her.” Another bragged to his lover, “We’ll stop Trump from becoming president.”

One DOJ official asked Hillary’s campaign manager for a job for his son. Two of the FBI agents investigating Hillary were having affairs with other FBI employees. One of Mueller’s team was recently fired for calling himself part of the “Trump Resistance.”

The fix was in. And everyone involved should be fired, lose their pensions and go to prison. This was a conspiracy to fix a presidential election. This was a coup against the president.

