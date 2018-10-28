COMMENTARY: Leftist activists promoting voter fraud

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

For two years now since President Donald Trump’s election, I’ve chronicled the violence, threats of violence and just plain hysteria and unhinged mental illness exhibited by Democrats with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The liberal-biased mainstream media, of course, doesn’t bother to report it. They just keep repeating the “fake news” theme that Trump supporters are violent and Trump himself is “divisive.”

Guess what? It took two full years, but liberals finally found a patsy. One unhinged, mentally ill nutjob with Trump bumper stickers on his van has been caught sending fake bombs with fake timers to leading Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Maxine Waters and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

He’s an idiot of epic proportions. First, he scared people half to death. Second, he could have hurt someone in the panic. Third, what he did can only damage the image of Republicans and reverse the momentum of Trump and the GOP.

This useful idiot changed the headlines, shifting attention away from the caravan and an invasion of America’s open borders and generating sympathy for Democrats. What a bonehead. Every true Republican disavows violence and wants nothing to do with terrible idiots like this.

Congratulations, Democrats. It took you two years, but out of 63 million Trump voters, you finally found one violent nutjob.

But what should be much more important to the media and voters is the divisive, dangerous, hateful and criminal rhetoric coming directly from Democrats and liberal “get out the vote” efforts. Somehow, I got on their list. Let me share the hate they are texting out daily to voters.

First, these “get out the vote” texts that I am bombarded with all day began arriving without my permission. That’s a violation of the law.

Second, these texts claim we must vote for Democrats or else Trump and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller “will deport and jail your family. Trump and Heller hate Mexicans. Vote.”

Since I can be deported only if I’m here illegally, these texts are cleary aimed directly at illegal aliens. But isn’t it a crime for illegals to vote?

Worse, isn’t it a crime for liberal operatives to urge illegals to vote? But who else could they be targeting if they are warning me and my family will be detained, jailed and deported by Trump and Sen. Dean Heller if I don’t vote Democrat?

But, wait. It gets better.

Some of these texts say they’re from the Nevada Democrat Party. Others say they are from liberal organizations trying to get out Democrat votes. One actually said, and I quote … “F— Trump. Stupid Republican retard. Trump is the anti-christ. Trump loves misery and hates Mexicans. Trump wants you to die. Trump wants to murder Mexicans.” How’s that for divisive?

And here’s the most damning one of all: The liberal organizations are urging their supporters to break the law. They say, “You can vote once early and once on election day. No ID required.” That’s a quote.

Folks, this is organized voter fraud.

Democrats also cheer for the illegal alien caravan and urge me to donate money to support it. They want to help this illegal mob reach America. They are proud to say #openborders at the end of each text.

This is today’s Democrat Party. Democrats and their liberal allies are coordinating a conspiracy to steal elections through fraud and criminal actions. They are urging illegals to vote multiple times — all while making the case they can’t get in trouble because no ID is required. They are urging it all on with over-the-top hate speech.

I have all the texts and phone numbers — if any politician or government agency is actually interested in people coordinating voter fraud and criminal activity.

