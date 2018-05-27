COMMENTARY: The heat gets turned up on Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Liberals will be shocked to hear this. Yes, I finally agree. You’ve won over Wayne Root with evidence and common sense. It’s time to impeach the president.

However, it’s not President Donald Trump I’m talking about. It’s time to impeach former President Barack Obama. And, of course, prosecute him, too.

Many are starting to come to this conclusion. Tom Fitton, the legal genius behind Judicial Watch (the No. 1 government watchdog in America), has come to this position. Fitton said last week that amidst a climate of impeachment fervor, the actual evidence points to Obama’s actions warranting impeachment far more than Trump’s. Fitton reports that ordering surveillance and sending spies into the Trump presidential campaign are all grounds for post-presidency impeachment and, more importantly, prosecution.

None other than greatly respected former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said last week, “I guarantee the answer is yes” as to whether Obama knew the FBI had planted spies into the Trump campaign. He said no FBI director would dare infiltrate a presidential campaign without the direct approval and authorization of the sitting president.

I believe Obama didn’t just authorize illegal spying, surveillance and FISA warrants based on fraud, paid for by Hillary and the Democratic National Committee. I believe he ordered it all.

Somehow this must all be getting through. Despite 93 percent negative news coverage from the mainstream media, President Trump is sitting pretty at 50 percent approval at Rasmussen (the most accurate pollster of the 2016 election). More shockingly, Reuters’ generic congressional poll has shifted. In February, Democrats were winning by 16 points. Last week, Republicans were ahead by 6 points. Yes, I said Republicans are now leading by 6 points.

That’s a 22-point swing in a matter of months. And a 9-point swing in a week. The supposed “blue wave” is finished.

Why do you think this is? Because the average American now understands what happened. It wasn’t Trump who did something wrong. I propose he was framed by Obama, Hillary and their minions in the D.C. Swamp (FBI, DOJ, CIA and NSA).

But far worse is the reason for the framing. First, I believe Obama had a personal hatred and obsession with Trump — for daring to ask questions about his birth certificate, place of birth and college records. Second, Obama was on the hook for his own misdeeds: spying, surveillance and the criminal weaponization of government agencies such as the IRS. And he was also on the hook for allowing Hillary’s crimes, including the Uranium One deal, in which the Clinton Foundation received $140 million in donations from Russia.

But that was only one of many corrupt deals that characterized Hillary’s tenure as Obama’s secretary of state. Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team and chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, reported days ago his organization has uncovered thousands of docs showing pay-to-play between Hillary’s State Department and the Clinton Foundation. He called Hillary’s State Department a “favor factory.”

Sekulow found 30,000 emails between Hillary, her top staff and the Clinton Foundation. The State Department became a division of a private company (a charity scam), using taxpayer money to dole out government contracts to Hillary’s donors. How much money changed hands? Billions? How many crooked deals? Hundreds? Obama desperately needed Hillary to win, or he potentially faced criminal prosecution. Remember what Truman said, “The buck stops here.”

And then there’s this: WikiLeaks reports Obama was a veteran of illegal spying. It claims to have proof Obama ordered the CIA to spy on all of France’s presidential candidates.

Yes, the media are right. It’s time to start talking about impeachment and prosecution of a president.

Barack Obama.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.