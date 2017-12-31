COMMENTARY: Time for the attorney general to turn attention to Democrat scandals

If it’s OK for Democrats to demand special counsels to investigate President Trump, then it’s perfectly fair for President Trump’s attorney general to appoint special counsels to investigate every Democrat scandal.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It’s New Year’s Eve. Let’s take a moment to celebrate.

President Donald Trump has turned a horrid Obama economy into a torrid Trump economy. We are experiencing one of the greatest economic turnarounds in history. No one expected a rebound this huge, this quickly. Christmas retail sales just set all-time records. Thank you, President Trump.

The just-passed Trump tax law should accelerate this fabulous “Trump Economic Miracle.” I predict it will be the biggest story of 2018.

President Trump has made enormous strides turning this country around. Now it’s time to close the deal. “Draining the D.C. Swamp” is at the top of my wish list for the new year. Here are a few actions President Trump should take in 2018 to “Make America Great Again.”

■ Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Thank him for his service, then send him on his way. Sessions was the conservative pit bull of the Senate — a tenacious, relentless warrior. As attorney general, he’s suddenly turned into a wallflower, afraid of his own shadow. Something is clearly wrong. Sessions has either been compromised or he’s outed himself as a member of the D.C. swamp. Either way, he’s got to go in 2018.

■ The new attorney general should immediately undertake a review of the Mueller investigation to determine what, if any, actions should be taken regarding Russian interference in our election process. Let’s bring this investigation to a swift conclusion.

■ The new attorney general should announce the immediate firings of Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weisman, Peter Strok, Bruce Orr and any other senior Justice or FBI employees who were involved in the conspiracy to cover up Hillary Clinton’s crimes and to deny Donald Trump the presidency.

■ The new attorney general should immediately appoint special counsels to investigate:

a. The Uranium One sale and the role of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

b. National security and cover-up issues related to Hillary Clinton’s private server, Fast and Furious and the Benghazi cover-up. These investigations will focus on lying to Congress and criminal collusion.

c. The fraudulent GPS Global dossier, its funding by the Clinton campaign and its use by the FBI to illegally obtain FISA warrants.

d. The theft of the Democrat presidential primary by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

e. The murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

f. President Barack Obama’s role in blocking arrests of top Hezbollah leadership for crimes relating to drug trafficking, human trafficking, gun trafficking and human sex slavery, in order to protect the Iran treaty negotiations.

g. The role of Obama in handing a ransom of hundreds of millions of dollars (in foreign currency) to Iran to trade for hostages.

h. Abuses of the IRS and other government agencies during the Obama presidency.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If it’s OK for Democrats to demand special counsels to investigate President Trump, then it’s perfectly fair for President Trump’s attorney general to appoint special counsels to investigate every Democrat scandal.

■ Last, but not least, President Trump should direct the attorney general to investigate and fully inform the American public about the facts surrounding the Las Vegas massacre.

This is the perfect game plan to accelerate the process of “Draining the D.C. Swamp,” defending the rule of law, returning accountability and credibility to our government, returning power to the American people and “Making America Great Again.”

That’s what I call a Happy New Year!

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.