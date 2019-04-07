COMMENTARY: Today’s Democrats don’t even bother to hide their communist leanings

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

I’m starting to think Joe McCarthy wasn’t wrong, just ahead of the curve. I wasn’t even born when McCarthy was going after communists in our government and political class. But history says he was wrong. OK, let’s accept that assessment.

That was then. This is now. Today’s Democratic Party is no longer hiding its infatuation with socialist, Marxist and even communist philosophy. And that, my friends, is un-American. Because to embrace the radical views of today’s Democratic Party is to embrace the end of America and everything our Founding Fathers believed in.

First, it’s important to examine the economic news last week. On Thursday, we found out U.S. jobless claims fell to 49-year lows, below all forecasts. The last time this few Americans were out of work was 1969.

Then, on Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs in March, far exceeding expectations. The Trump economy is booming. Capitalism is a roaring success.

Who could possibly be angry at these results? Who could deny the economy is booming? Who would desperately demand a change?

Today’s Democrats hate these results. They demand a dramatic change in course. Today’s Democratic Party is turning toward the darkest political philosophy in history. Remember, the problem isn’t just the misery and unimaginable poverty caused by socialism and communism. During the 20th century, about 100 million souls were murdered in the name of communism.

Even The Atlantic, a left-leaning publication, ran a story days ago headlined “The Democratic Party is Radicalizing.” The piece listed what today’s leading Democrats stand for:

The Green New Deal, which would (in their words) “completely transform the American economy, put the federal government in control over large sectors, retrofit every building in America … and constitute by far the greatest centralization of power in American history.”

■ Making all college “free.”

■ Making all health care “free.”

■ Increasing the top marginal tax rate to 70 percent.

■ Abolishing ICE, protecting sanctuary cities and taking down all existing walls on the southern border.

■ Eliminating the Senate filibuster, packing the Supreme Court with extra judges and abolishing the Electoral College.

■ Reparations for black Americans. This actually makes The Green New Deal sound sane.

■ Allowing abortions up until the moment of birth or even after birth.

■ Opposing and, in many cases, hating Israel, America’s longtime best friend.

This is all public. The only question: What separates this “wish list” from the agenda of the Communist Party USA?

The answer: Nothing.

But if you require more proof: Eight prominent Democrat presidential candidates gathered in D.C. last week for the We the People Conference. The conference began with the organizer invoking the words of radical, communist Black Panther Joanne Chesimard (now known as Assata Shakur), a convicted cop killer.

The event organizer called this terrorist cop killer a “leader.” Then he asked the audience to stand up and repeat her words. They all stood and celebrated with glee.

Shakur’s words were taken from the final sentences of the “Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx. Think about that: Eight prominent Democrat presidential contenders were present in the room while attendees recited and celebrated the words of communist founder Karl Marx and a communist cop killer.

Remember this when you vote in 2020. It’s Trump’s America or it’s a dark, radical, socialist, Marxist, communist America that celebrates cop killers. Then, vote like your country, your life and your children’s future depend on it. Because they do.

