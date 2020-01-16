WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: An open invitation to Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Something remarkable just happened. The Houston Astros were punished in a severe way for cheating to win the 2017 World Series. Major League Baseball suspended the team’s manager and GM for a year. They took away the Astros’ top two draft picks for the next two years. They also fined the team $5 million.

And then the Astros fired the manager and GM who led them to a World Series win.

That’s how you deal with cheaters — short of a prison term. That’s how you send a message that cheating will not be tolerated. That’s how you prevent the next scandal. Bravo.

Government reacts the opposite way: It covers up scandals. It buries the story in collusion with its media buddies. It condones cheating — by liberals who support big government.

Enter former President Barack Obama. Obama and I were born days apart in 1961. He became my college classmate. We both went into politics. When Obama ran for president on the 2008 Democrat ticket, I ran as vice president on the Libertarian presidential ticket.

But we are different in one major way: I am diametrically opposed to every policy Obama has ever stood for. I believe Obama was among the worst presidents in American history. I believe his administration was among the most corrupt in history.

I’m shocked and disgusted that Obama got away with it all, but he had the biased, liberal mainstream media on his side.

Nowadays, I’ve got my own national media platform. So I’m issuing a challenge to former President Obama, my college classmate:

I believe you’ve had a “free roll.” I don’t believe you had one tough question thrown at you in the past decade. Rarely has any member of the media pushed you for a detailed response about your IRS scandal or Hillary Clinton’s Russian uranium issue. You’ve rarely been asked about the Benghazi cover-up, your justification for the Iran treaty and why you gave the nation $150 billion to fund terrorism around the world and the tall tales used to sell Obamacare.

And then there are the billions wasted on your green energy giveaways to Democrat donors; Joe Biden’s Ukraine scandal; Hillary’s emails; the nonsense about “shovel ready” jobs; your attorney general meeting with Bill Clinton on the airport tarmac; the DNC efforts to fix the primaries for Hillary; and your role in the spying, unmasking and FISA fraud committed against President Donald Trump.

Got any answers to tough questions by an interviewer who isn’t an adoring fan? How about you sit down on the set of my Newsmax TV show, reaching 80 million homes, for a 60-minute interview? No questions will be off limits.

Can you prove me wrong? Think you can make me look foolish? Then accept my challenge. What do you have to lose if you didn’t cheat?

The ball is now in your court.

