WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Chief Justice John Roberts reveals himself as part of the swamp

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

The deck is stacked. The fix is in.

The Democrat Party, D.C. swamp, Deep State, globalists, socialists, various special interest groups and a few bought and sold RINO Republicans are giving your country away, day by day, hour by hour, inch by inch.

This is about unbridled greed. Open borders are making a select few powerful billionaires, companies and special-interests wealthier, handing power to Democrats and making big government far bigger.

Think. Who makes money off keeping the illegal alien invasion coming? Mexican drug cartels, drug traffickers, human traffickers, big government, the welfare state, the Democrat Party. Staying in power, keeping their jobs. It’s a racket. A scam. It’s all about the Benjamins.

Exhibit A: Mexican officials just sent 15,000 troops to their border with the United States to slow the illegal alien invasion. They’ve also sent thousands of military troops to their southern border. In one foul swoop, Mexico did more to protect America and American-born citizens than the Democrat Party has in history.

And if Democrats can’t ensure the fix is in, there’s always Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court. He’s clearly the ace in the hole for the Deep State and D.C. swamp. He’s their last line of defense.

On Thursday, the court ruled President Donald Trump couldn’t include a simple citizenship question on the 2020 census. A question. Illegals are now “untouchables.” They are protected in “sanctuary cities.” They are given benefits American citizens can’t get. Now you can’t ask them a question on a census. They are the ultimate privileged class. Someone is obviously making a lot of money on this scam. And I’ll bet they’re willing to pay a lot to keep it going.

Enter Justice Roberts, a supposed “constitutional conservative.” Something smells rotten.

Remember, Roberts was the deciding vote to save Obamacare. He changed his mind from a “no” vote to kill Obamacare to a “yes” vote to save Obamacare. Who changes their mind about the most important decision in modern American history? What “constitutional conservative” decides to support the biggest government leviathan in history?

The tipoff was his reasoning. Obama’s own lawyers argued Obamacare was not a tax. Roberts justified saving Obamacare by arguing it was a tax. Well if it was a tax, it’s unconstitutional. How do I know? Because that’s precisely why Obama’s lawyers argued it wasn’t a tax. Roberts ignored the Constitution to save Obamacare.

Fast forward to Thursday. Roberts did the unimaginable again. He voted with liberals to remove a simple question on the census that even he declared was constitutional. A question asked by countries all over the world. More twisting like a pretzel to benefit the Deep State.

Roberts’ ruling affects trillions of dollars. Liberals argued asking the question would give an advantage to legal Americans and Republicans. But by voting to remove the citizenship question, Roberts now gives advantage to illegal aliens and Mexican drug cartels over law-abiding, taxpaying American citizens.

He gives an advantage to the Democrat Party over Republicans. He gives an advantage to blue states for federal funding and future electoral votes. Trillions in money and power just changed hands.

Roberts’ vote makes big government bigger and the Democrat Party more powerful. It leaves American-born taxpayers paying higher taxes. Roberts’ ruling changes the future direction of America. Trust me, this is all about the Benjamins.

Folks, the deck is stacked. The fix is in. The bad guys are giving your country away.

