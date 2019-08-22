WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Democrats, like Jeffrey Epstein, appear intent on committing suicide

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

There were two high-profile deaths in the news recently: Jeffrey Epstein and the Democratic Party. They are polar opposites.

Epstein’s death is confusing. In the latest Rasmussen poll, only 29 percent of Americans believe he committed suicide. Forty-two percent believe he was murdered.

With the Democratic Party’s demise, it’s a much clearer picture. It’s absolutely suicide. Delusional Democrats have done this to themselves. They actually think a majority of America supports the wacko, radical, extreme, revolting crap they are pushing.

Hate for Israel. Reparations. Open borders. The decriminalization of illegal immigration. Free health care for anyone in the world who comes here illegally, while the rest of us are financially ruined. “Medicare for All,” even though virtually every hospital in America loses money on Medicare patients. Get rid of coal, fossil fuel and your car, too. Travel by trains that fly. Kill the cows because they fart. No more meat for you.

Poor delusional Democrats are rooting for a recession. They want to add back all the taxes and regulations President Donald Trump killed — because they just hate 3 percent economic growth, 3 percent wage growth, 6 million new jobs under Trump and the lowest unemployment ever for blacks and Latinos. Democrats are convinced things work out best with big government in charge. They don’t notice government is so great at running stuff that we are $22 trillion in debt.

And don’t forget we have to “protect women” and their human rights by murdering babies in the third trimester, when they have a heartbeat and feel pain. Or worse, up until the moment of birth. Or worse yet, after the babies are born alive.

I pray Democrats keep talking.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are so radical they were banned from Israel. Their response was to hold a press conference that was the most bizarre in the history of U.S. politics. They condemned our best ally in the world, Israel. They claim Israel isn’t a democracy. They threaten to cut funding to Israel. They quote radicals who celebrate the death of U.S. soldiers.

After this show of insanity and hate speech, most voters are left wondering why we let them back into our country.

Liberal HBO host Bill Maher mocks Omar and Talib for their hatred of Israel. Their response? They demand a boycott of his show.

In a townhall meeting, Sen. Bernie Sanders gleefully admits to union members that his Medicare for All plan “absolutely” erases their union health plans.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks middle America in a new video. She drives by cornfields in the Midwest, laughing at how presidents are chosen by places with so few voters. She calls the Electoral College a “scam.”

This is all so terrible, so putrid, so offensive that even Harry Reid is afraid for the Democrats in 2020. Even Reid just called Democrat policies extreme. Even Reid says any Democrat running on these ideas is in trouble. Even Reid says these radical ideas won’t resonate with mainstream voters.

The Democratic Party is dead. R.I.P. But look at the bright side. Unlike Epstein, at least the medical examiner can declare it a suicide without smiling.

