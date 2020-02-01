WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Michael Bloomberg is who passes today for a ‘moderate’ Democrat

Michael Bloomberg. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Democrats have a big problem. Yuge, as President Donald Trump might say.

Right now, the Democratic presidential front-runner is Bernie Sanders. His views are stark-raving crazy. The things he believes in turn off and frighten average Americans. You know, the ones who aren’t communists and didn’t choose to honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

Elizabeth Warren is trying to outdo Bernie. Recently, she claimed that transgender illegal aliens are the most important issue on the border. I kid you not. She was panicking over transgenders stuck on the other side of the border because “mean Trump” won’t let them in.

To radical nut jobs such as Warren, it isn’t bad enough that open borders are draining the U.S. Treasury … that illegal aliens are adding hundreds of billions of dollars to our national debt … that they’re using up limited resources for welfare, food stamps, education and health care that should rightfully be spent on American citizens. Warren wants to pour salt in the wound. She wants to bankrupt this country even faster. She also wants to spend $150,000 each so illegal aliens can have free sex surgeries to change men into women and women into men. She thinks you and I should pay for that.

Then, just days ago, it got worse. Warren said she wants her nominee for education secretary to be vetted by a 9-year-old trans child she met at a CNN town hall. To radicals such as Warren, transgender kids are the most important issue in education.

Now, more rational Democrats might say, “Warren will never be the nominee. Everyone realizes she’s too radical. A moderate such as Mike Bloomberg will win the nomination.”

OK. So let’s meet the “moderate” Democrat candidate.

Bloomberg just released his vision for gay rights. Keep in mind I’m actually enlightened on gay rights issues. I’ve always been a pro-gay rights Republican. I support gay marriage. But Bloomberg’s LGBTQ vision is so far out of the mainstream, he might as well be running for president of Pluto. It includes:

■ Free sex surgery and hormone treatment for transgenders, thereby costing taxpayers billions of dollars.

■ Restricting the sale of health insurance that doesn’t provide coverage for gender-affirming care, sex surgery and hormone therapy, thereby dramatically increasing the cost of health insurance for all. Would you pay double or triple health insurance premiums so Jack can become Jill? That’s Jack’s problem, not ours. Here’s my simple solution: Let Jack work three jobs to pay for his own damn surgery.

■ The right to shelter based on “gender identity,” meaning Bloomberg will allow men who think they are women to stay in homeless and domestic violence shelters for women. This is just insanity and will potentially lead to women being assaulted and brutalized inside domestic violence shelters at the hands of men masquerading as women.

■ The passage of the Equality Act, which bars governments, schools and sports organizations from recognizing biological/physiological differences between men and women and instead recognizes “gender identity.” Meaning your daughters will be competing in sports with boys who think they’re girls and showering, using bathrooms and rooming on road trips with boys who think they’re girls.

This Bloomberg agenda is so radical, I can’t read it without getting physically sick. This isn’t “moderate.” It’s reckless, dangerous and borders on insane. Mark my words: Middle-class America will never, never, never vote for anyone promoting this radical and offensive agenda.

Please keep in mind that Bloomberg is the moderate candidate of today’s Democratic Party.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 AM and at 5 p.m. every night on Newsmax TV (Cox cable channel 96).