WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: No one votes for pain and misery

Democrats have gone off the deep end this time. Their chances of winning the 2020 Presidential election are falling off a cliff.

FILE - In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Don’t believe me? Did you watch the CNN Democrat “climate change” debate? It was a disastrous mess.

The only good news for Democrats is … their viewership was negligible. CNN averaged 1.1 million viewers per hour, with the presidential debate. Meanwhile Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers — with no debate.

More than twice as many Americans tuned into Fox News for an average news day, than tuned into CNN to hear the Democrats who want to be president of the United States. CNN also lost by a mile with the coveted 25-54 age demographic.

And did you see the guy who fell asleep in the live studio audience? I know exactly how you felt, buddy.

Remember the 2016 election when Trump’s GOP presidential debates attracted tens of millions of viewers. Democrats just averaged 1.1 million. Let that sink in. President Donald Trump is on his way to a historic electoral landslide in 2020.

Now to the “why” of why Democrats are losing so badly in the real world (far away from the New York and Washington, D.C. fake news media). It’s because their message is mean, nasty and negative.

The message is: Pain is coming if we’re elected. You will be miserable and like it.

The Democrats’ front runners called for the elimination of plastic straws, hamburgers, steaks, incandescent light bulbs, factory farming, cars, planes and, of course, your money. They need to confiscate every dime you make to pay trillions for their suicidal Green New Deal.

You will live in misery, in the dark. They want to ban fracking, coal, oil and gas exploration, offshore drilling, nuclear energy and to tax carbon to death.

Sen. Kamala Harris wants to spend taxpayer money to bribe Americans to stop eating meat. Mayor Pete Buttigieg said, “If you eat hamburgers, or drink from straws, you’re part of the problem.” So, if Democrats are elected, you’ll be living in misery, sitting in the dark, eating tofu and broccoli. Without straws.

Sounds like fun. Who wouldn’t vote for that?

And crackpot Sen. Bernie Sanders called for mass global genocide and population reduction in the name of global warming. He demands U.S. taxpayers fund abortions in foreign countries to reduce the population.

Let me say this: “Oh, my God.”

If you doubt me, check out commentator Jon Stossel’s political betting site, ElectionBettingOdds.com, where gamblers put their money where their mouths are. It shows Trump has an overwhelming chance of being re-elected.

Gambling odds on political betting sites have proven almost perfect. When bettors are willing to risk real money, they are almost always correct. It’s strange how pollsters and the mainstream media don’t report this.

In the Democrat primary, the bettors have Sen. Elizabeth Warren up by 13 points over Joe Biden. She is the runaway favorite — completely different than the flawed polls. Many bettors see what the media can’t — Americans aren’t backing Biden, an over-the-hill, flawed, poorly spoken candidate.

Trump’s odds in the general election are at 44.1 percent. Warren’s chances of winning are 16.8 percent. Biden is at 12.7 percent. In other words, bettors see Trump as the prohibitive favorite to win in 2020.

Trust me on this one, you’re never taking our steaks and hamburgers away. Or our straws. You’ll have to take them from our cold, dead hands. Oh, and by the way, you’re not getting our guns either.

Democrats have turned mean, nasty and negative. That never works in politics. No one votes for pain and misery.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.”