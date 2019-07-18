WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Republicans looking to expand their tent

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My last column was about “Blexit” and “Jexit.” Those are the movements by conservative activist Candace Owens and me, respectively, to get blacks and Jews to leave the Democrat Party and support President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, last week was another great week for President Donald Trump. That must be why the Trump-hating national media have turned a Sunday tweet by the president into the biggest news headline in America. The achievements of Trump were so fantastic in the past week, they had to once again use a tweet to try to destroy him.

I’m betting you’ve never heard a word about these Trump accomplishments in the mainstream news:

■ The Dow crossed 27,000 for the first time in history and the S&P 500 broke 3,000 for the first time.

■ Food stamp participation is the lowest in 10 years (since Barack Obama).

■ Border apprehensions reached the lowest level since March. Why? Because President Trump won the trade war with Mexican officials. They sent thousands of troops to their southern and northern borders. Mexico also agreed to keep the asylum seekers on its side of the border while their cases are being adjudicated. Trump won — again.

■ The liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed Trump a victory on the issue of withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities.

■ Trump announced new asylum rules that force illegals to apply in another country first. No more open borders. Middle-class Americans will applaud this news.

But I saved the best for last. I’ll bet you didn’t hear this one on the evening news. Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television shocked the world. He’s disillusioned with Democrats.

The first black billionaire in America’s history is a lifelong Democrat donor. He supported Hillary in 2016. Johnson told CNBC, “The Democrat Party has moved too far to the left … the programs that Democrats are pushing are not resonating with the majority of the American people.”

Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the economy. He gave Trump credit for the lowest black unemployment ever. He admitted Trump’s tax cuts led to this booming economy. He gave Trump a grade of A-plus for the economy. Johnson’s summation, “I give the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans.”

Wait for the clincher. This lifelong Democrat says he isn’t supporting any Democrat for president in 2020.

The point of both Candace Owens’ “Blexit” and my “Jexit” is not to produce a majority of blacks and Jews for Trump. We know that can’t happen overnight. But just a few percentage points in Trump’s direction will turn 2020 into a Trump electoral landslide.

That’s the point of “Blexit” and “Jexit.” And trust me, it’s happening. Democrats are scared to death.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.