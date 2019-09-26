WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: The Deep State keeps coming at Donald Trump

No president in history has ever faced anything like the attacks on Trump.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

What a week. Once again, the attacks on President Donald Trump by the mainstream media were over the top. No president in history has ever faced anything like the attacks on Trump. Over a phone call.

As usual, this one was based on rumors — with zero facts. A “whistleblower” leaked Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine. Isn’t it “treason” to leak the contents of a private call by the president of the United States?

How come no private call by President Barack Obama was ever leaked in eight years? Actually, no private call by any U.S. president to a foreign leader has ever been leaked. So why are Trump’s calls routinely leaked?

Still think the D.C. Swamp and Deep State aren’t involved in a conspiracy to destroy this president?

By the way, as of Tuesday, Trump’s approval rating at Rasmussen was 53 percent, the highest of his presidency. I guess the American people no longer believe a word the mainstream media says about Trump. #Smart.

Next, we found out the “whistleblower” (i.e., spy and traitor) didn’t even directly hear the call. He or she heard about it from someone else. Are you kidding me?

What if in 2012 I had said that I heard — from a friend of a friend in U.S. intelligence — about a call between President Obama and Vladimir Putin in which Obama said he hates America and is betraying America? Would that have been taken seriously? Would that have caused a national news frenzy? Not in a million years.

Do you think a politician from Obama’s party would have reacted by suggesting the death penalty? William Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, said exactly that. For a phone call. With no facts.

Now to the real story. The one that matters. Joe Biden may have committed massive fraud and enriched his family — to the tune of millions or tens of millions or hundreds of millions — in multiple scandals in Ukraine and China. He also bragged publicly about killing a Ukrainian government investigation into his son’s company by withholding U.S. taxpayer money. And now, $1.8 billion of U.S. funds are missing from his son’s company.

Biden’s son was also paid $50,000 per month by an energy company in Ukraine, even though he knows nothing about energy.

Trump may have asked about this massive corruption during his call with the president of Ukraine. Now the media want to lynch Trump for daring to ask about the potentially criminal acts by Biden.

Yet no one in the media is mentioning treason or prison or the death penalty for Biden.

There’s nothing strange here, huh?

No Deep State. No D.C. Swamp. No “fix is in.” It’s all a figment of our imagination. Anyone who asks questions about massive crime and corruption by Biden is either a “conspiracy theorist” or guilty of treason and will be sentenced to death.

Get that electric chair ready for President Trump and Wayne Allyn Root. Because we’re asking.

