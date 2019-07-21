WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: The definition of a racist

You know the definition of a “racist”? Anyone winning an argument with a liberal.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, second from left, speaks, as U.S. Reps., from left, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

You know the definition of a “racist”? Anyone winning an argument with a liberal.

I feel like we’re all starring in a new updated version of the movie “Groundhog Day.”

We keep waking up to the same silly storyline. And it always turns out in President Donald Trump’s favor, day after day after day. Just like in “Groundhog Day.”

Once again, Trump sent out — in my opinion — a common sense, but controversial tweet. Once again, the media overreacted, exaggerated and took it out of context.

Once again, Democrat politicians lost their minds. Once again, we heard cries of “racist, Hitler, fascist, Nazi, KKK” and, of course, cries for impeachment. Once again, the media and political “experts” left Trump for roadkill. They thought they finally had him.

It’s comical. They should know by now, Trump always wins. Because what liberals and the liberal media call “shocking” “controversial” or “racist,” is usually common sense and raw truth.

Or didn’t you see the latest polls? Trump went up after the tweet. Yes, I said up. But you probably didn’t hear that in the mainstream media.

Let’s start with Reuters — the most liberal biased polling organization in America.

It had Trump losing by double digits throughout the entire 2016 presidential race. How’d that turn out? Yet that poll showed Trump’s approval rating among Republicans rose after the tweet.

Now, let’s move to the only pollster that matters, Rasmussen. Rasmussen polls only “likely voters.” That’s why Rasmussen got the 2016 election right. “Likely voters” almost always vote, so their opinion matters.

As of Friday, Rasmussen reports that Trump is polling at 50 percent approval. Higher than before the tweet. At just about the highest of his presidency. And far higher than Barack Obama at this point in his presidency.

But wait, there’s more. Nearly 50 percent of voters in that Rasmussen poll think charges of racism against Trump are “politically motivated.”

As a matter of fact, Rasmussen shows that the percentage of Americans who call Trump a “racist” is down three percentage points since January 2018. And the amount of Americans who think the word “racist” is used as a political weapon is up six points in that timeframe.

In other words, it’s all backfiring on Democrats.

Now to the actual definition of racism. Was Trump’s tweet “racist?” Absolutely not.

Trump was basically saying, “Love it, or leave it.” If you hate our country so much, get out. What’s wrong with that?

Once again, liberals and the liberal media have purposely confused the intent of Trump’s tweet. Trump didn’t say get out of the country because you’re black or Hispanic.

Trump didn’t say get out because you’re an immigrant.

He didn’t pick those four angry and radical congresswomen because of the color of their skin. He picked them because of the color of their politics — red, as in communist.

Could he have stated it more clearly? Sure. I would have said, “Since you’re all clearly angry, bitter socialists and communists, and you hate America so much, get out. Head to the nearest socialist or communist hellhole, like Somalia, Cuba or Venezuela. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Bon voyage.”

By the way, you want to know the real definition of a racist? Rasmussen reports that 32 percent of Democrats think any white criticism of a politician of color is racism.

That’s the very definition of racism — with a healthy dose of pure stupidity.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.” Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and watch at 5 PM on Newsmax TV- now on DirecTV and Dish.