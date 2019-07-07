WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: The hate America crowd has been on full display

I feel terrible for Democrats. Their lives are misery. Always unhappy. Always depressed. Always seeing the worst in America.

I’m out of the Vegas heat and enjoying the July Fourth holiday weekend at my second home and personal slice of heaven in Park City, Utah.

Park City is what America should be. There is no crime or traffic jams. Life is clean and thinking is clear up in the mountains. I do all my best thinking, writing and business negotiations up here.

For three months each summer, it’s 75 to 85 degrees and sunny, without a cloud in the sky — almost every day. It is the definition of All-American paradise.

And the patriotism here in Utah is through the roof. Park City has the finest small-town July Fourth parade in the country. We had an awe-inspiring Air Force flyover to start the parade. Then it was police motorcycles, shiny red firetrucks with their sirens on, beauty queens riding in classic cars, cheerleaders, gymnasts, kids, dogs and American flags everywhere.

Colin Kaepernick and Nike would have been sick to their stomachs.

Then the news started rolling in. It all became clear why I’m a Republican. Liberals are negative, nasty people who clearly hate America.

Former NFL quarterback Kaepernick attacked America on July Fourth as the worst nation on Earth.

Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley trashed our Declaration of Independence as “sexist, racist and prejudiced.”

Anonymous Democrat presidential candidate (scoring 0 in polls) Julian Castro compared the Betsy Ross American flag to the Confederate flag — even though that flag flew over Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Don’t liberals ever get tired of looking like fools?

Cory Booker, another Democrat presidential candidate polling close to 0, spent July Fourth in Mexico, personally walking illegal aliens across the border into America.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar accused U.S. Border Patrol agents of “terrorizing” illegal aliens and called for the agency to be eliminated.

AOC (aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) continued comparing illegal aliens in detention centers to those in Nazi concentration camps.

A San Francisco public school is painting over a mural of George Washington because to liberals it represents slavery and genocide.

“Moderate” Joe Biden joined other radical Democrat presidential candidates in demanding free health care for illegals, paid for by the rest of us who have committed the crime of being born American. Don’t forget there isn’t enough money for our hero U.S. vets or for homeless vets.

Meanwhile, on Friday the June jobs report was released. The Trump economy is booming. There were 224,000 new jobs in June and unemployment stood at 3.7 percent. Wow.

I feel terrible for Democrats. Their lives are misery. Always unhappy. Always depressed. Always seeing the worst in America. Always seeing “concentration camps” where there aren’t any. Always threatening violence. Bernie Sanders just last week featured a doctored photo in a fundraising pitch of a man rushing Donald Trump at a political rally. How disgusting and shameful.

Liberals see a nation that supported slavery. I see a nation that defeated slavery. Liberals see whites as the slave owners. I see whites as Northern soldiers who fought and died to end slavery. Liberals see a nation that mistreats illegal immigrants. But then why do illegals keep coming by the millions? Kind of defeats the liberal argument, huh?

If things are so bad in America … if immigrants are so mistreated … why don’t they go home? I see a nation that billions of people across the globe are willing to die to come to. I guess we’re not so bad after all.

I want to be happy and positive most of the time. I love America. That’s why I’m a Republican. God bless America.

