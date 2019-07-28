WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: The Weissmann witch hunt

After Robert Mueller’s Waterloo — and one of the worst days ever for Democrats — Trump just got re-elected.

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Just when I thought a week couldn’t get much better for President Donald Trump and his 63 million fans, it gets better. Way better. Break out the champagne. After Robert Mueller’s Waterloo — and one of the worst days ever for Democrats — Trump just got re-elected.

Before I get to Mueller and the “Weissmann Witch Hunt,” a few news updates. Trump just keeps winning. At least among Americans who love this country and believe in American exceptionalism.

■ The Trump Department of Justice just announced Thursday morning that it is reviving the federal death penalty, starting with the execution of five death row inmates convicted of murdering children. Glory Hallelujah.

■ The Trump administration announced new rules to tighten food stamp eligibility that will remove at least 3 million Americans from the food stamp rolls. That’s music to the ears of every hardworking taxpayer.

■ The Trump administration announced a change to allow the Department of Homeland Security to rapidly deport illegal aliens who cannot prove they’ve been in the United States for two years or more. Finally, the rule of law matters.

■ A federal judge upheld a Trump administration alternative to Obamacare, providing American consumers with much cheaper short-term health care plans. Bravo.

Quite a winning week for President Trump. That must be why bookmakers across the globe now have Trump as the favorite for re-election.

But back to Mueller’s congressional catastrophe. At this point, Trump’s week went stratospheric. Mueller stumbled, bumbled and stuttered. He looked like a confused elderly man and said, “I’m not going to answer that,” 123 times.

Mueller was so dazed and confused, he couldn’t remember what president appointed him to lead the Boston FBI office.

Worse, he said he wasn’t familiar with Fusion GPS. But the whole Russian collusion case was based on Fusion GPS. It may have been the most embarrassing, humiliating performance by anyone in front of Congress.

But don’t take my word for it. ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran said, “Impeachment is over.” Harvard Law professor and Trump-hater Laurence Tribe called it a “disaster.” NBC’s Chuck Todd said, “On optics, this was a disaster.” CNN’s Oliver Darcey tweeted, “Seems pretty clear that Mueller is not the best spokesman for his own report.” Trump-hating filmmaker Michael Moore said, “Frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions.”

I’m going to break this mystery wide open. Mueller was never in charge of this investigation. Ever. The Deep State frauds looking to spy on Trump and frame him needed a famous, credible name to give them cover. To protect them from charges of “witch hunt” they choose Mueller, a former FBI chief who was a registered Republican.

They chose a feeble, elderly man who was never capable of leading a complex, two-year probe of the president. This was never his investigation. And that’s precisely what they counted on. Mueller was a shill.

It belonged from Day One to liberal, biased Hillary Clinton supporter and donor Andrew Weissmann. He hired 19 angry Clinton and Barack Obama donors to frame Trump. The fix was in, and Mueller had no clue what was going on. It became the partisan witch hunt of all-time with no adult supervision.

We can all stop calling it the “Mueller report.” It was always from day one the “Weissmann Witch Hunt.”

The fraud has been exposed. Trump is now exonerated. Impeachment is over. Re-election is all but assured. And Andrew Weissmann is now in the crosshairs of the DOJ.

