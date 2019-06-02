WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Wile E. Coyote vs. the Roadrunner

The Trump-Democrat Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote dance continues. The poor Democrats are Wile E. Coyote. They never win. The Roadrunner is always right within their grasp … and then he gets away again and their hopes are dashed.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Trump-Democrat Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote dance continues. The poor Democrats are Wile E. Coyote. They never win. The Roadrunner is always right within their grasp … and then he gets away again and their hopes are dashed.

Don’t look now, but Trump the Roadrunner just got away. Again.

I’m talking about Robert Mueller’s preposterous retirement statement. For all intents and purposes, Mueller announced President Donald Trump may be guilty, even though he had no way to prove it. He dared Democrats to ignore the lack of evidence and impeach Trump.

You know what that makes Trump? Innocent. Because in this country, if you can’t be proven guilty in a court of law, you’re innocent.

Don’t take my word for it. Ask Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus and perhaps the most brilliant lawyer and legal scholar ever. He’s also a lifelong liberal Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton — and said so on my national radio and TV shows during multiple appearances.

Dershowitz called Mueller’s statement more irresponsible than fired FBI Director James Comey’s exoneration of Hillary.

Dershowitz continued, “Until today, I have defended Mueller … I have now changed my mind … By putting his thumb, indeed his elbow, on the scale of justice in favor of impeachment, Mueller has revealed his partisan bias. He has also distorted the role of a prosecutor in our justice system.”

Desrshowitz closed with, “Shame on Mueller for abusing his position of trust and for allowing himself to be used for partisan advantage.”

So why did Mueller do it? First, I believe he is a partisan hack. Why else did he investigate Trump with 19 Democrat prosecutors, almost all of whom were large donors to Hillary, Barack Obama or both? That’s not just a shame, as Dershowitz called it. It’s a sham.

Second, Mueller is worried about his future. He needs all the friends he can get in the Democratic Party to shield him. He led a witchhunt and could very well be charged for his crooked part in this treasonous coup. This was his gift to Democrats.

Third, Democrats desperately needed Mueller to double down — because at this point, it’s either Trump or them. They have to keep screaming about “Trump’s crimes” to cover up their own.

Fourth, this is about politics. Democrat professor and election modeler Alan Lichtman of American University reported days ago that Trump cannot be beaten in 2020 based on his 13-part election model. So, he said, Democrats have only one option if they are to stop Trump: impeach him.

Finally, I believe Mueller‘s final statement simply provided Democrats with “talking points” for the 2020 election. Democrats can’t run on policy. Most of their radical agenda is hated and mocked by a majority of American-born voters. Pick your poison: Abortion after birth, open borders, sanctuary cities, higher taxes to save us from “climate change,” hate speech toward Jews and Israel, allowing transgender women to play sports with girls. They can’t run on any of that.

Democrats desperately need to keep ranting about impeachment, to keep MSNBC’s and CNN’s ratings from collapsing and to fire up their base of radical lunatics with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Mueller’s statement gave them something to talk about for the next 18 months.

Rep. Brad Sherman made me look smart on Thursday. He admitted in an MSNBC interview, “Impeachment is the only thing I can get on TV to talk about.” Indeed.

We all know the Clinton Foundation is a pay-for-play piggy bank for the Democratic Party. Pelosi and Schumer should ask the corrupt foundation to place $20 million in a Cayman bank account for Mueller. He’s certainly earned it.

