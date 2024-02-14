50°F
Opinion

RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Taylor and Travis romance is distraction America needs

By Ruben Navarrette Jr. Washington Post Writers Group
February 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Leading up to the Super Bowl, a reporter asked Travis Kelce why he thinks millions of Americans are so fascinated by his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end fumbled the answer. There was nothing wrong with what he said, per se. Yet, speaking as one of the fascinated, I’d say that his response seemed incomplete.

Kelce chalked up the intense public interest in his romance with the megastar to “the values that we stand for and just who we are as people.”

To the two-time Super Bowl champion, the fascination with him and his girlfriend is all about who they are as individuals and the kind of human beings they strive to be as they walk through life.

“We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” Kelce said. “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

That’s all well and good — albeit a tad narcissistic. But Kelce may well be onto something. For many people, this may indeed be why they’re drawn to this story. The T & T love affair looks like the classic example of when good things happen to good people.

Besides, it’s not for me to say otherwise. I can’t speak for others. I can only speak for myself. And I think there is more to it.

At least there is for me. You see, I have a confession. I’m one of those folks who has not — over the past several months — been able to look away from the romance between the All-Pro football player and world-famous singer, songwriter and performer. It’s my guilty pleasure.

When it comes to Travis and Taylor, I can’t get enough. If I see an online article on the couple, I’ll probably click on it. If I spot a magazine cover on the celebrity couple, I probably will buy the magazine. If I hear mention of the pair on radio or TV, I’ll stop to listen.

With Valentine’s Day upon us, I decided to sit down and think through what it is about this love story that I’m so smitten with.

Ultimately, I was drawn in by three things.

First, the fact that these two people are both at the top of their game. Both of them are 34 years old, rich, famous, hardworking and extremely good at what they do. All that makes them an excellent fit for one another. There’s not a trace of the inequality or unevenness we often see with other celebrity pairings. They both seem to have met their match. And although Swift’s net worth is estimated to be about 20 times greater than Kelce’s, they’re both financially successful and living comfortably. Finally, neither one is dating the other for the sake of attention or publicity. They each have enough of those things already.

Next, I can’t resist the family aspect of this story. Taylor and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, have been spotted cheerfully enjoying each other’s company while seated in luxury suites at Chiefs games. And the Swifts (Scott and Andrea) finally met Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, in December when the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders. Both sets of parents obviously approve of the relationship, and everyone seems pleased. The siblings are also onboard. Taylor’s brother, Austin, dressed up as Santa Claus and presented Travis with a gift. And, more recently, Jason Kelce — an All-Pro himself who recently retired from the NFL after a stellar career with the Philadelphia Eagles — referred to Taylor as part of the “whole family.”

Finally, in this presidential election year, I need the distraction. No, I’m serious. I really need this. I consume, from a variety of mediums, seven days a week, an unhealthy amount of news about politics. In 2024, much of what I’m taking in is dark, dire and depressing. The political parties are showing contempt for the citizenry by preparing to nominate a pair of candidates that few people want to see on the ballot. About 70 percent of Americans have made clear in countless polls and surveys that they cannot stomach a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Yet that seems to be where we’re headed. Sometimes, I just need to tune out and see what’s up with the football player and the megastar singer.

And that, Travis, is why we’re all so fascinated by this romance between you and your girlfriend. And guess what? We’re just getting started. The public’s interest could grow even more intense. How about taking this love story to the next level?

Ruben Navarrette’s email address is crimscribe@icloud.com. His podcast, “Ruben in the Center,” is available through every podcast app.

