85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
RJ Magazine

5 icy tea drinks to temper scorching hot days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2020 - 12:05 am
 

Few things are more satisfying than an icy drink on a sweltering summer afternoon. For extra refreshment, swap out your lemonade or latte for a tea-based sip and a fun burst of color, flavor and texture.

Upside Down Halo Halo

Creamy purple yam drink topped with coconut jellies, jackfruit, boba, Frosted Flakes, vanilla ice cream and flan. Café 86, $6.99, cafe-86.com

Black Sugar Boba Milk

Milky black tea served with chewy boba tapioca balls. Tiger Sugar, $5.50, en.tigersugar.com

Matcha Frappe

Creamy, ice-blended matcha green tea. Matcha Cafe Maiko, $5.35, matchalv.com

Taro Slush with Egg Custard

Ice-blended slush made with taro root topped with a scoop of lightly sweetened fresh taro root. Brew Tea Bar, $4.82, thebrewteabar.com

Iced Butterfly Latte

Butterfly pea tea, steamed milk with banana puree. Gäbi Cafe & Bakery, $6, gabicafe.com

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
2
2 hours from Vegas: A red-rock amphitheater, 38 miles of trails and an art village
2 hours from Vegas: A red-rock amphitheater, 38 miles of trails and an art village
3
Women leaders are underrepresented in Vegas kitchens. Here’s one group’s plan to change that.
Women leaders are underrepresented in Vegas kitchens. Here’s one group’s plan to change that.
4
60 gigs, 50 states, 40 days: This Vegas band wanted to set a Guinness record
60 gigs, 50 states, 40 days: This Vegas band wanted to set a Guinness record
5
Barrick Museum has a hot, new exhibit
Barrick Museum has a hot, new exhibit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Alondra Colon, left, and her sister Viridiana, pose at Sandy Valley Ranch following their perfo ...
Escaramuza riders preserve piece of rural Latino culture
By John M. Glionna / RJ

Inside an arena, women moved to the beat of mariachi music, riders guiding horses in a synchronized routine that was equal parts rhythmic ballet, historical fashion show and equestrian gymnastics.

(Severiano del Castillo Galvan)
Pondering the parlance of the pandemic
By John M. Glionna

New words and phrases come at us every day. Sometimes old ones assume a stark new urgency. How innocent we were when we first heard that word: coronavirus.

Jason, Lauren and daughter Ariana Taylor with brewmaster Ken Hallyburton at Nevada Brew Works i ...
Couple launching craft brewery despite shutdown challenges
By John M. Glionna

Once the taps begin flowing, the couple plans to enact precautions such as moving tables farther apart, posting signs about hygiene and following other government guidelines.

MZTDYTL Portable Mini USB, $14, amazon.com
Humidifiers to suit any taste

Banish dry days and nights with these cool mist humidifiers designed to suit any style — from minimalist to sophisticate.