5 icy tea drinks to temper scorching hot days
Boba tapioca balls, lightly sweetened taro, creamy purple yam, and butterfly pea tea are a few of the imaginative ingredients to help you chill out.
Few things are more satisfying than an icy drink on a sweltering summer afternoon. For extra refreshment, swap out your lemonade or latte for a tea-based sip and a fun burst of color, flavor and texture.
Upside Down Halo Halo
Creamy purple yam drink topped with coconut jellies, jackfruit, boba, Frosted Flakes, vanilla ice cream and flan. Café 86, $6.99, cafe-86.com
Black Sugar Boba Milk
Milky black tea served with chewy boba tapioca balls. Tiger Sugar, $5.50, en.tigersugar.com
Matcha Frappe
Creamy, ice-blended matcha green tea. Matcha Cafe Maiko, $5.35, matchalv.com
Taro Slush with Egg Custard
Ice-blended slush made with taro root topped with a scoop of lightly sweetened fresh taro root. Brew Tea Bar, $4.82, thebrewteabar.com
Iced Butterfly Latte
Butterfly pea tea, steamed milk with banana puree. Gäbi Cafe & Bakery, $6, gabicafe.com