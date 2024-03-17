7 divine spots to dine alfresco around the valley

In spring, outdoor space becomes the occasion for dining alfresco, especially in Las Vegas, where spring is a fact, not (as elsewhere) a hope.

The terrace at Boom Bang Find Food & Cocktails in Henderson. (Boom Bang Fine Food & Cocktails)

The patio at Ferraro's Ristorante in Las Vegas. (Ferraro's Ristorante)

You say patio. I say terrace. Let’s call the whole thing — outdoor space.

In spring, that space becomes the occasion for dining alfresco, especially in Las Vegas, where spring is a fact, not (as elsewhere) a hope. With that in mind, here are seven places to eat, drink and toast the season en plein air.

Boom Bang Fine Food & Cocktails

The terrace at Boom Bang continues the lively feel of the dining room, sporting orange umbrellas, striped orange awnings and canary yellow chairs popping among the palms and potted cacti. Graze from the raw bar or small plates, try a daily special or share a New Haven-style pizza: thin crust, charred rim, highly foldable. 75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 160, Henderson; boombang.restaurant

Ferraro’s Ristorante

The restaurant recently brought back its lunch service, with dishes such as pasta fagioli, meatballs and ricotta, pizza Amatriciana, rigatoni with spicy ’nduja sausage, and Scottish salmon in lemon, white wine and butter. The circular walled patio with a fire pit makes a fine spot for lunch. A bottle of sparkling Franciacorta? Why not? 4480 Paradise Road; ferraroslasvegas.com

Fine Company

Chef Roy Ellamar’s neighborhood American spot features a patio that wraps the eastern side of the building. A tree strung with fairy lights rises in the center. Find a spot to enjoy a custom-blend Le Roy Burger (served all day), Mom’s splendid banana bread (served for daily brunch), and shared or large plates at dinner. Downtown Summerlin; finecompanylv.com

Mama Chai’s

The alfresco expanse here is easily is the best in Chinatown, with a vibrant mural, a tiled floor, a wall of layered flora, a corrugated roof, and seating that includes Adirondack and hanging basket chairs. Take a seat (or a swing) to sip brewed, milk or fruit teas, or to nibble mochi doughnuts and cream puffs. 4240 Spring Mountain Road; mamachais.com

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant

Perhaps the most stylish outdoor space at Durango resort is found at Mijo Modern, where overstuffed couches and dramatic rope chandeliers populate the terrace. It’s the ideal setting for the new brunch menu: a spicy mango margarita, raw items, churros French toast, half-chicken mole and, of course, rosé. In Durango; mijomexican.com

Ocean Prime

Big moments on the Strip — the Formula One race, the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade — pass beneath the terrace. Even on a regular day, the viewing is, well, prime. Multiple menus mean multiple alfresco options. An icy flute of Taittinger, the smoking seafood tower, and a crab cakes Benedict at brunch taste especially good outdoors. 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, atop 63 Las Vegas; ocean-prime.com

Park on Fremont

In June, the restaurant unveiled its newly expanded and upgraded garden patio, about 2,200 square feet encompassing whimsical art, clusters of glowing bulbs, and lush spreading greenery that seems almost deliberately overgrown. One thing not to miss: stacked, jaw-stretching burgers with onion rings or seasoned fries. 506 E. Fremont St.; parkonfremont.com ◆