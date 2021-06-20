Brighten up your abode with Pantone Colors of the Year

Illuminating and Ultimate Gray can be found in furniture, curtains, knick-knacks and more.

“Here comes the sun.” Apologies to the Beatles, but it’s better than all right. After a grim year sheltering in place, soothing and sunlight definitely are in order. So lighten your mood and brighten your abode with the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray.

1. Citron and gold leaf barrel back armchair from Worlds Away’s Jenna Collection, $1,759. chanelhome.com

2. Pantone Illuminating on Ultimate Gray mugs, leaf or art deco, $16. redbubble.com

3. Yellow and grey spots and stripes pattern clock by SJAPhoto, $35. redbubble.com

4. Sketch in color No. 2 poster (multiple sizes; frame not included), $13. desenio.co.uk

5. Galliano round suspension light, $9,058. shop.delightfull.eu

6.Throw pillows by Petite Patterns, simple monstera tropical leaf or simple palm leaf botanical pattern, (16” x 16”), $30. society6.com

7. Rita velvet sofa by Regina Andrew, $2,500. graciousstyle.com

8. Cypress cotton canvas curtain panel by Liz Taylor Creative (50” x 84”), $130. spoonflower.com

9. Watson (16" tall) and Bennett (23" tall) glass table vases by Prima Design Source, $155 and $184. perigold.com

perigold.com