Desert beauty
Succulent secrets help keep skin hydrated
This story first appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Summer 2022 issue here.
Desert beauty: Succulent secrets help keep skin hydrated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2022 - 12:05 am
 
Cactus & Pink Peppercorn Dry Oil Body Mist, dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil, Foreclay Cactus Clay Mask

Let’s be honest: We all sweat the small stuff in the valley’s triple-digit heat. To keep skin, hair and nails nourished in the withering weather, treat yourself to a spa night inspired by succulents — Mother Nature’s hydration heroes.

Oils extracted from the prickly pear, in particular, are rich in vitamins and antioxidants (and the juice makes for a pretty and mighty tasty margarita as well). It’s a beauty powerhouse that can be found in a wide array of products and price points. Here are a few that stick out from the crowd:

■ The cheeky name is an attention grabber, but it’s the effect this treatment has on your actual cheeks, chin, and the rest of your perspiration-plagued pores that’s even more memorable. Foreclay Cactus Clay Mask, 3.6 fl. oz., $22, freckbeauty.com

■ Created by beauty mavens in Arizona, this sweet-smelling formula instantly calms frizzy, fragile or frazzled tresses without feeling greasy or sticky. dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil, 1.7 fl. oz., $36, daehair.com

■ A few spritzes of this fast-drying moisturizer after showering leave skin extra smooth and soft. Cactus & Pink Peppercorn Dry Oil Body Mist, 3.4 fl. oz., $44, ahava.com ­

