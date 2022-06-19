Desert beauty: Succulent secrets help keep skin hydrated

Let’s be honest: We all sweat the small stuff in the valley’s triple-digit heat.

Let’s be honest: We all sweat the small stuff in the valley’s triple-digit heat. To keep skin, hair and nails nourished in the withering weather, treat yourself to a spa night inspired by succulents — Mother Nature’s hydration heroes.

Oils extracted from the prickly pear, in particular, are rich in vitamins and antioxidants (and the juice makes for a pretty and mighty tasty margarita as well). It’s a beauty powerhouse that can be found in a wide array of products and price points. Here are a few that stick out from the crowd:

■ The cheeky name is an attention grabber, but it’s the effect this treatment has on your actual cheeks, chin, and the rest of your perspiration-plagued pores that’s even more memorable. Foreclay Cactus Clay Mask, 3.6 fl. oz., $22, freckbeauty.com

■ Created by beauty mavens in Arizona, this sweet-smelling formula instantly calms frizzy, fragile or frazzled tresses without feeling greasy or sticky. dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil, 1.7 fl. oz., $36, daehair.com

■ A few spritzes of this fast-drying moisturizer after showering leave skin extra smooth and soft. Cactus & Pink Peppercorn Dry Oil Body Mist, 3.4 fl. oz., $44, ahava.com ­