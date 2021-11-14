Gift yourself a tour of downtown’s burger renaissance

Coffee bars and brew pubs may have started the revolution, but downtown’s culinary renaissance has taken a beefy turn in the past year. Amid all the lattes and IPAs are a panoply of superior burgers — so closely packed you could eat your way between them on foot, with two offerings literally next door to each other. Leading the way is a 10-year-old steakhouse, and together they’ve created a microclimate of magnificent chopped meat — gussied up with a chef’s touch, and taken to never-before levels of excellence.
Begin your burger crawl at Main Street Provisions (1214 S. Main St., mainstprovisions.com), where Justin Kingsley Hall’s 6-ounce patty of Altair wagyu is smothered in grilled onions and his own special cheese sauce. If it weren’t for the stiff competition, you’d swear this loosely packe
Finish off your cholesterol-quest at Oscar’s Steakhouse (Plaza, oscarslv.com), where chef Ben Jenkins stacks his certified Angus patties (the best beef of the bunch) on a toasted bun smeared with tangy “plaza sauce” in an umami-bomb homage to the In-N-Out classic that inspired it. You won’t find four better burgers this close together anywhere in America.