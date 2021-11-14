58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Patty Time
You can’t Christmas shop on an empty stomach, so gift yourself a tour of downtown’s burger renaissance
This story first appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Winter 2021 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Gift yourself a tour of downtown’s burger renaissance

By John Curtas
November 14, 2021 - 12:21 am
 
The half-pound burger from SoulBelly BBQ. (SoulBelly BBQ)
The half-pound burger from SoulBelly BBQ. (SoulBelly BBQ)
The half-pound burger from SoulBelly BBQ. (SoulBelly BBQ)
The half-pound burger from SoulBelly BBQ. (SoulBelly BBQ)

Coffee bars and brew pubs may have started the revolution, but downtown’s culinary renaissance has taken a beefy turn in the past year. Amid all the lattes and IPAs are a panoply of superior burgers — so closely packed you could eat your way between them on foot, with two offerings literally next door to each other. Leading the way is a 10-year-old steakhouse, and together they’ve created a microclimate of magnificent chopped meat — gussied up with a chef’s touch, and taken to never-before levels of excellence.

Begin your burger crawl at Main Street Provisions (1214 S. Main St., mainstprovisions.com), where Justin Kingsley Hall’s 6-ounce patty of Altair wagyu is smothered in grilled onions and his own special cheese sauce. If it weren’t for the stiff competition, you’d swear this loosely packed, brioche-encased beauty was the apotheosis of beef. Continue your journey a couple of blocks south on Main Street, where a delicious, side-by-side conundrum awaits: the smoky intensity of Soulbelly BBQ’s half-pounder, dripping with American fromage and enough unbridled beefiness for an aged porterhouse (1327 S. Main St., soulbellybbq.com), or the double-double whammy of Nevada Brew Works’ masterpiece, a glorious mess of meat and cheese that easily feeds two (1327 S. Main St., nevadabrewworks.com).

Finish off your cholesterol-quest at Oscar’s Steakhouse (Plaza, oscarslv.com), where chef Ben Jenkins stacks his certified Angus patties (the best beef of the bunch) on a toasted bun smeared with tangy “plaza sauce” in an umami-bomb homage to the In-N-Out classic that inspired it. You won’t find four better burgers this close together anywhere in America.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council member Kenny Anderson who organizes language lessons for their ...
Reclaiming their words
By / RJ

Nevada’s Indigenous languages are endangered, but there are efforts underway to preserve them.

At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned w ...
Locally stuffed
rjmagazine

This year, fill stockings while supporting local creators.

Meet Adrian C. Louis, a giant of Nevada letters
By Shaun T. Griffin

Paiute author Adrian C. Louis is not widely known, nor I suspect read, but he is every bit as fearless, dark and edgy as any Native American writer that I know.