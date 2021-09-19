76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
main-img
Artist and activist Fawn Douglas, who curated “Ah’-wah-nee,” an exhibition and symposium devoted to Native American women artists. (Erik Verduzco)
Their Own Stories
Exhibit highlights work by Indigenous women
This story first appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Fall 2021 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Indigenous women artists tell their own stories in new exhibit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2021 - 12:08 am
 
Artist and activist Fawn Douglas, who curated “Ah’-wah-nee,” an exhibition and symposium ...
Artist and activist Fawn Douglas, who curated “Ah’-wah-nee,” an exhibition and symposium devoted to Native American women artists. (Erik Verduzco)
Artist and activist Fawn Douglas, who curated “Ah’-wah-nee,” an exhibition and symposium ...
Artist and activist Fawn Douglas, who curated “Ah’-wah-nee,” an exhibition and symposium devoted to Native American women artists. (Erik Verduzco)
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Ga ...
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, poses for a portrait at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Ga ...
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, poses for a portrait at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Ga ...
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, poses for a portrait at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art a ...
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, will display her piece at the gallery. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art a ...
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, will display her piece at the gallery. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art a ...
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, will display her piece at the gallery. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Ga ...
Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, poses for a portrait at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fawn Douglas’ life is defined by balance. She is a mother and a student, a business partner and an artist, a Las Vegas local and an enrolled member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe. In the new exhibition “Ah’-Wah-Nee,” Douglas and other artists explore the equilibrium they engage with as Native American women.

An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art a ...
An art piece by Fawn Douglas entitled, Nuwuvi: Our Bodies, Our Lands, is seen at the Nuwu Art and Activism Studios in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Fawn Douglas, curator for the Ah-wah-nee Exhibition and Symposium at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, will display her piece at the gallery. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

“I felt it was important to let Indigenous people tell their own stories and build dialogue among Native American issues,” says Douglas, noted activist and a student in UNLV’s Master of Fine Arts program, who curated the exhibition for the school’s Donna Beam Gallery. “What better way to do that than through the arts?”

In “Ah’-Wah-Nee” — the Southern Paiute term for “balance” — Douglas says female artists who are members of Indigenous tribes across the Southwest have submitted artworks that address their lived experiences, the legacies of colonialism and current events that affect Indigenous communities. The pieces take the form of stylized photos, beadwork, multimedia pieces and more. One example: A photo by artist Cara Romero depicts a woman underwater, carrying a basket knitted with rope in the style of the Chemehuevi tribe. “It’s a glimpse into the history and the future as Indigenous people reclaim and retain Indigenous ways,” says Douglas. “It shows the beauty of Indigeneity not always seen in other works.” Other artists in the show, several of whom have Nevada ties: Loretta Burden, Noelle Garcia, Jean LaMarr, Melissa Melero Moose, Natani Notah, Rose B. Simpson, Roxanne Swentzell, Shelby Westika. Time to learn their names.

“Ah’-Wah-Nee,” Nov. 1-Dec. 10, UNLV’s Donna Beam Gallery, unlv.edu/calendar An accompanying symposium will take place Nov. 4-5 at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
In the creative heart of the city
By John M. Glionna

Las Vegas’ Arts District has emerged as a vital, creative neighborhood that welcomes big and small dreamers alike — but will it become a victim of its own success?

A conveyor belt brings food directly to diners at the Chubby Cattle restaurant. (rjmagazine)
A Street of Hidden Gems
By / RJ

Flavors from around the world have put Spring Mountain Road on the culinary map

Vickie’s Diner owner Vickie Kelesis, keeping it real at her new Commercial Center location. ...
Relocation doesn’t mar a Vegas institution
Lissa Townsend Rodgers rjmagazine

Vickie’s Diner has reopened in the renewed Commercial Center complex. And this time, the city got it right.

Jessica King (Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvan)
5 minutes with Peloton and ‘Le Reve’ star Jess King
By C.L. Gaber

The former Las Vegas resident got on her bike in 2014 and has amassed an international cult following of riders and runners who spend time sweating and much more with her each day.

The entrance to the Resorts World Las Vegas speakeasy Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den, in Las Vegas, ...
What’s behind the secret doors?
By / RJ

A few hidden doors in Las Vegas remain nondescript — or concealed entirely — and still contain surprises behind them. At least until the word gets out.