74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
main-img
Chef and owner Gina Marinelli at La Strega. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef welcomes award recognition
‘We want to live up to it every day,’ Marinelli says of Beard nomination
This story first appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Summer 2022 issue here.
RJ Magazine

La Strega, Harlo chef welcomes award recognition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2022 - 12:20 am
 
Chef and owner Gina Marinelli at La Strega. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjamin ...
Chef and owner Gina Marinelli at La Strega. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Being an executive chef makes for an extremely busy career — even with just one busy restaurant under your watch. Simultaneously becoming top toque for a wildly popular second establishment? Double the workload. Be named a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award like Gina Marinelli? Triple your duties.

But with an ever-present smile, she’s taking all the excitement of being named in the highest echelon of American chefs in a calm, cool and collected stride befitting a champion.

In recent years, Marinelli has gained broad exposure as chef/partner at La Strega, an elegant and adventurous Italian establishment in southern Summerlin — more braised rabbit with carrot polenta than spaghetti and meatballs. Then, last winter, she took on the same role at the impressive Harlo Steakhouse &Bar in Downtown Summerlin — here chilled seafood towers and 14-day dry-aged ribeyes command the handsome, energetic room. (Both restaurants are owned by the same company.)

After the February announcement naming her as one of three Beard Foundation Award semifinalists in the Southwest, Marinelli said both of her restaurants became more popular than ever — especially among Summerlin residents not yet familiar with the establishments. And she knows she and her teams are in an even brighter spotlight than before. “We have this thing that’s hovering over us — it’s an honor, and we want to live up to it every day.”

Before plying her trade in the suburbs, Marinelli graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando, Florida. From there she embarked on a successful career on the Strip, including working in kitchens at Nobhill Tavern, American Fish, Sage and D.O.C.G Enoteca.

Marinelli said the whole team is reveling in the glow of the nomination, from back to front of house — everyone contributes to making the culinary magic happen.

“I think personally, I’m pushing myself a bit more,” Marinelli said. “It’s exciting to get to this spot.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Guests pass by an Elvis Presley statue in the lobby of the Westgate in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Elvis stands alone in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Here are some ways Vegas continues its historic affiliation with The King, which is sure to be a hot topic with the June 24 release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.

The Ichigo Daifuku at Suzuya Patisserie on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/La ...
Enjoy the summer moments with a traditional Japanese confection
By Sarah Bun rjmagazine

Much like the blossoms that burst forth on the branch only to flutter away weeks later, the traditional Japanese sweet known as ichigo daifuku is an ethereal bite available only in the spring and summertime.