La Strega, Harlo chef welcomes award recognition

Being an executive chef makes for an extremely busy career — even with just one busy restaurant under your watch. Simultaneously becoming top toque for a wildly popular second establishment? Double the workload. Be named a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award like Gina Marinelli? Triple your duties.
But with an ever-present smile, she’s taking all the excitement of being named in the highest echelon of American chefs in a calm, cool and collected stride befitting a champion.
In recent years, Marinelli has gained broad exposure as chef/partner at La Strega, an elegant and adventurous Italian establishment in southern Summerlin — more braised rabbit with carrot polenta than spaghetti and meatballs. Then, last winter, she took on the same role at the impressive Harlo Steakhouse &Bar in Downtown Summerlin — here chilled seafood towers and 14-day dry-aged ribeyes command the handsome, energetic room. (Both restaurants are owned by the same company.)
After the February announcement naming her as one of three Beard Foundation Award semifinalists in the Southwest, Marinelli said both of her restaurants became more popular than ever — especially among Summerlin residents not yet familiar with the establishments. And she knows she and her teams are in an even brighter spotlight than before. “We have this thing that’s hovering over us — it’s an honor, and we want to live up to it every day.”
Before plying her trade in the suburbs, Marinelli graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando, Florida. From there she embarked on a successful career on the Strip, including working in kitchens at Nobhill Tavern, American Fish, Sage and D.O.C.G Enoteca.
Marinelli said the whole team is reveling in the glow of the nomination, from back to front of house — everyone contributes to making the culinary magic happen.
“I think personally, I’m pushing myself a bit more,” Marinelli said. “It’s exciting to get to this spot.”
About the James Beard Foundation Awards
■Founded in 1990 to recognize “exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts”
■There are five categories of awards: Restaurant and Chef, Books, Broadcast Media, Journalism and Leadership
■The Restaurant and Chef categories are divided into 12 regions. Nevada is in the Southwest division with Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma
■Anyone can nominate a restaurant or chef; subcommittee members and judges research and submit recommendations for all categories
■A subcommittee narrows nominees down to about 20 semifinalists in each category
■Judges are anonymous. There are two categories of judges for Best Restaurant and Chef: Scouts, who find candidates for consideration, and Tasting Panelists, who dine, rank and select the winners
■Winners receive a certificate and a silver medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia
Nevada’s Previous Best Chef: Southwest winners
2011: Saipin Chutima,
Lotus of Siam
2010: Claude Le Tohic, Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand
2009: Paul Bartolotta, Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas
(Closed 2015)
2004: Luciano Pellegrini, Valentino at The Venetian
(Closed 2013)
2002: Julian Serrano, Picasso
at the Bellagio