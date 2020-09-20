80°F
Mochi doughnuts are sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 12:25 am
 

Sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform, Paina Cafe’s mochi doughnuts are just as tasty as they are photogenic.

Mochi doughnuts are a cross between a traditional cake-like doughnut and chewy mochi dough similar to what’s wrapped around ice cream bonbons at sushi restaurants.

The hybrid batter makes for a doughnut that is fluffy and moist, with a satisfying chew.

“Mochi is basically a sticky rice that is pounded until it is a smoother consistency, says Maka Akagi, manager at Paina Cafe. “It gives it the chewier texture.”

Paina Cafe whips up a new batch of doughnuts every morning in six weekly flavors such as cookies and cream, strawberry and matcha and more exotic flavors such as guava, black sesame and passion fruit.

Some mochi doughnuts are made with taro, a starchy sweet potato-like vegetable, and topped with a simple glaze. The fried rings are $1.95 each. 6870 Spring Mountain Road, painacafe.com

