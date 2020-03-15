New spa treatment at The Spa at Wynn uses Himalayan singing bowls

Those seeking good vibes at a spa now can indulge in a new treatment that incorporates the soothing vibrations of Himalayan singing bowls

Wynn Spa-Treatment Lounge Chaises (Barbara Kraft)

Those seeking good vibes at a spa now can indulge in a new treatment that incorporates the soothing vibrations of Himalayan singing bowls at the recently revamped Spa at Wynn.

The 80-minute “Mojave Bliss” body massage also features indigenous desert plants and semi-precious stones.

The 45,000 square-foot spa has been redone in twilight tones accented with custom stone, metal sculptures and natural elements such as wall murals made with thousands of seashells and live koi in the hydrotherapy area.

$375 weekday, $385 weekend; wynnlasvegas.com