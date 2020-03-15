Shania Twain honored at Black & White Ball
Nevada Ballet Theatre honored Shania Twain at its Black & White Ball at Caesars Palace.
Entertainer and former honoree Marie Osmond gave the presenting speech to the Grammy winner, who established the nonprofit Shania Kids Can, which provides services to elementary school children in times of crisis, economic hardship and food insecurity.
About 600 supporters in black-and-white attire enjoyed dinner and a lively auction. More than $700,000 was raised, which benefits NBT, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre and its education and outreach programs.