53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
RJ Magazine

Shania Twain honored at Black & White Ball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 11:00 pm
 

Nevada Ballet Theatre honored Shania Twain at its Black & White Ball at Caesars Palace.

Entertainer and former honoree Marie Osmond gave the presenting speech to the Grammy winner, who established the nonprofit Shania Kids Can, which provides services to elementary school children in times of crisis, economic hardship and food insecurity.

About 600 supporters in black-and-white attire enjoyed dinner and a lively auction. More than $700,000 was raised, which benefits NBT, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre and its education and outreach programs.

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
2
2 hours from Vegas: A red-rock amphitheater, 38 miles of hiking trails and an art village
2 hours from Vegas: A red-rock amphitheater, 38 miles of hiking trails and an art village
3
What’s the hottest-selling hot sauce on Amazon?
What’s the hottest-selling hot sauce on Amazon?
4
All charged up for camping
All charged up for camping
5
Las Vegas cafes serve delicious takes on toast
Las Vegas cafes serve delicious takes on toast
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lee Merlin, the last woman crowned Miss Atomic Bomb on May 24, 1957, sports a mushroom cloud ba ...
Sure to be a blast
By / RJ

Joseph Kent, director of education for the National Atomic Testing Museum, will share a few stories during “Strange Tales From the Nevada Test Site,” part of Henderson Libraries’ new “Hidden History” lecture series.