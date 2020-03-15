Shania Twain honored at Black & White Ball

Nevada Ballet Theatre honored Shania Twain at its Black White Ball at Caesars Palace.

Shania Twain and Nick Carter at the Black & White Ball. (Joseph Donato)

Marie Osmond, left, and Shania Twain walk the red carpet during the Nevada Ballet Theatre's Black & White Ball honoring Twain on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Caesars Palace. (Benjamin Hager)

Beth Barbre, from left, executive director and CEO of Nevada Ballet Theatre; Richard MacDonald, sculptor of the Woman of the Year statue; and Shania Twain. (Joseph Donato)

Nevada Ballet Theatre honored Shania Twain at its Black & White Ball at Caesars Palace.

Entertainer and former honoree Marie Osmond gave the presenting speech to the Grammy winner, who established the nonprofit Shania Kids Can, which provides services to elementary school children in times of crisis, economic hardship and food insecurity.

About 600 supporters in black-and-white attire enjoyed dinner and a lively auction. More than $700,000 was raised, which benefits NBT, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre and its education and outreach programs.