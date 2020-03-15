Sure to be a blast

Joseph Kent, director of education for the National Atomic Testing Museum, will share a few stories during “Strange Tales From the Nevada Test Site,” part of Henderson Libraries’ new “Hidden History” lecture series.

Lee Merlin, the last woman crowned Miss Atomic Bomb on May 24, 1957, sports a mushroom cloud bathing suit. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

“Strange” and “wacky” aren’t usually words you want to hear in connection with the former Nevada Test Site. But Joseph Kent, director of education for the National Atomic Testing Museum, will share a few stories that certainly fit the bill during “Strange Tales From the Nevada Test Site,” which is part of Henderson Libraries’ new “Hidden History” lecture series.

Take, for example, the unofficial souvenirs created during ’60s tests of a nuclear rocket propulsion system. Engineers would collect ashtrays and clear glass objects and put the glassware at a distance from the blast site, Kent says. Radiation released by the test turned the clear glass an amber color.

The free presentation runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 17 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

Also scheduled is a May 9 presentation on “Elwood Mead and the Drowned Towns of Lake Mead” by Mark Hall-Patton, the Clark County museum administrator. hendersonlibraries.com/events — John Przybys