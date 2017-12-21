Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2017 all-state boys soccer team.

Hug's Jaffet Corona is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Western's Juan Estrada is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Truckee's Joel Garcia is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

North Tahoe's Juan Pablo Herrera is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Hudson Huckfeldt is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Coronado's John Lynam is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Sunrise Mountain's Bryan Martinez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Chaparral's Miguel Mendoza is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Durango's Jaime Munguia is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Sparks' Bryan Munoz is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Bishop Gorman's Corrigan Neville is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Sunrise Mountain's Marcos Plata is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Wooster's Jaime Rodriguez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Desert Pines' Joel Sanchez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Western's Juan Arredondo-Alvarez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Sunrise Mountain's Angel Arreola is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Coronado's Bradley Bolduc is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Bishop Gorman's Caden Buckley is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Durango's Gael Delangel-Parra is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Wooster's Eduardo Gomez Meza is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Wooster's Edgar Guillen is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Truckee's Abi Lopez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Presten Manthey is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Carson's Christian Martinez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

North Tahoe's Koby Mattson is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Eldorado's Sebastian Ramirez is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Carson's Efren Ramirez Ledezma is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

Durango's Tyson Tesfamariam is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys soccer team.

First Team

Jaffet Corona, Hug

The senior was named the High Desert Midfield Player of the Year, and added 10 goals and 10 assists.

Juan Estrada, Western

The junior had 25 goals and 12 assists to help the Warriors go 17-5-2. He was also named to the All-Southern Region team.

Joel Garcia, Truckee

The senior scored 32 goals and helped the Wolverines reach the Class 3A state tournament. He was named to the All-Northern Region first team.

Juan Pablo Herrera, North Tahoe

The senior was named the Class 3A Northern Region MVP and helped the Lakers reach the region semifinals.

Hudson Huckfeldt, Palo Verde

The junior led Southern Nevada with 11 shutouts, was named Northwest League Goalkeeper of the Year and helped the Panthers earn a national ranking at times in 2017.

John Lynam, Coronado

The senior led Southern Nevada with 55 goals and helped the Cougars win their first Class 4A state championship. He was named the Southeast League Offensive Player of the Year.

Bryan Martinez, Sunrise Mountain

The senior led the Class 3A Southern Region with 46 goals, and led the Miners to the state championship.

Eduardo Martinez, North Valleys

The senior was named the High Desert Offensive Player of the Year and was key in the Panthers winning the Class 4A Northern Region.

Miguel Mendoza, Chaparral

The senior scored 21 goals on the way to being named the Class 3A Sunrise League Offensive Player of the Year.

Jaime Munguia, Durango

The senior scored 17 goals for the Trailblazers, and was named to the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team.

Bryan Munoz, Sparks

The senior was named to the Class 3A All-Northern League first team, and helped the Railroaders reach the state championship game.

Corrigan Neville, Bishop Gorman

In helping the Gaels reach the Class 4A state tournament, the senior led the team with 16 goals and earned Southwest League Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Marcos Plata, Sunrise Mountain

The senior recorded nine clean sheets, including one in the Class 3A state championship game, and was the Sunset League’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Jaime Rodriguez, Wooster

The junior earned Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year honors, and helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state championship game.

Joel Sanchez, Desert Pines

The junior was third in Southern Nevada with 39 goals, and had a hat trick in the Jaguars’ first playoff victory since 2013.

Second Team

Juan Arredondo-Alvarez, Western

The senior was key for a Warriors team that went 17-5-2 and reached the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

Angel Arreola, Sunrise Mountain

The junior was named to the Class 3A All-Southern Region team, and helped the Miners win their first state championship.

Bradley Bolduc, Coronado

The senior, in his first year as a starter, was the goalkeeper on the Cougars’ Class 4A state championship team. He had 9½ shutouts.

Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore was a captain and made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team for the Gaels, who reached the state tournament.

Gael Delangel-Parra, Durango

The sophomore was named the Southwest League Defensive Player of the Year, and helped the Trailblazers reach the Sunset Region title game.

Eduardo Gomez Meza, Wooster

The senior defender helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state title game, and was named to the All-Sierra League first team.

Edgar Guillen, Wooster

The senior made the All-Sierra League first team as a defender, and helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state championship game.

Abi Lopez, Truckee

The senior made the Class 3A All-Northern League first team, and helped the Wolverines reach the state tournament.

Presten Manthey, Palo Verde

The senior led the Panthers with 18 goals, and helped his team win its first league title since 2013.

Christian Martinez, Carson

The senior was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Sierra League, and helped the Senators earn the league title.

Koby Mattson, North Tahoe

The junior was named to the All-Northern League first team and helped the Lakers reach the region semifinals.

Sebastian Ramirez, Eldorado

The sophomore’s 18 goals helped the Sundevils reach their first Sunrise Region title game since 2013.

Efren Ramirez Ledezma, Carson

The senior captained the Sierra League champion Senators, and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Ben Stang, Liberty

The senior was second in Class 4A with 29 goals for the Patriots, and made the All-Southern Nevada team.

Tyson Tesfamariam, Durango

The junior led the Trailblazers with 21 goals, and helped them win their first league championship since 2000.

Honorable Mention

Elijah Akala, McQueen

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado

Michael Callejas, North Tahoe

Erick Ceja Gonzalez, North Valleys

Viktor Cruz-Calderon, Bishop Manogue

Alfredo Diaz, Coronado

Erick Diaz, Eldorado

Miguel Duenas, Canyon Springs

Jesus Gallardo, Del Sol

Gustavo Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial

Ahmed Greed, Centennial

Ethan Harper, Spring Valley

Wilmer Hernandez-Parra, Spanish Springs

Caleb Hoyt, North Valleys

Griffin Litchfield, Reno

Sebastian Martinez, Wooster

Kapono Maruyama, Foothill

Ismael Navarro, Western

Angel Nunez, Tech

Ivan Rodriguez, Liberty

Miguel Rubio, Cimarron-Memorial

Jesus Ubario, Mojave

Jose Vidales, Wooster

