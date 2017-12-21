2017 All-State Boys Soccer Team

First Team
Jaffet Corona, Hug
The senior was named the High Desert Midfield Player of the Year, and added 10 goals and 10 assists.
Juan Estrada, Western
The junior had 25 goals and 12 assists to help the Warriors go 17-5-2. He was also named to the All-Southern Region team.
Joel Garcia, Truckee
The senior scored 32 goals and helped the Wolverines reach the Class 3A state tournament. He was named to the All-Northern Region first team.
Juan Pablo Herrera, North Tahoe
The senior was named the Class 3A Northern Region MVP and helped the Lakers reach the region semifinals.
Hudson Huckfeldt, Palo Verde
The junior led Southern Nevada with 11 shutouts, was named Northwest League Goalkeeper of the Year and helped the Panthers earn a national ranking at times in 2017.
John Lynam, Coronado
The senior led Southern Nevada with 55 goals and helped the Cougars win their first Class 4A state championship. He was named the Southeast League Offensive Player of the Year.
Bryan Martinez, Sunrise Mountain
The senior led the Class 3A Southern Region with 46 goals, and led the Miners to the state championship.
Eduardo Martinez, North Valleys
The senior was named the High Desert Offensive Player of the Year and was key in the Panthers winning the Class 4A Northern Region.
Miguel Mendoza, Chaparral
The senior scored 21 goals on the way to being named the Class 3A Sunrise League Offensive Player of the Year.
Jaime Munguia, Durango
The senior scored 17 goals for the Trailblazers, and was named to the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team.
Bryan Munoz, Sparks
The senior was named to the Class 3A All-Northern League first team, and helped the Railroaders reach the state championship game.
Corrigan Neville, Bishop Gorman
In helping the Gaels reach the Class 4A state tournament, the senior led the team with 16 goals and earned Southwest League Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Marcos Plata, Sunrise Mountain
The senior recorded nine clean sheets, including one in the Class 3A state championship game, and was the Sunset League’s Goalkeeper of the Year.
Jaime Rodriguez, Wooster
The junior earned Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year honors, and helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state championship game.
Joel Sanchez, Desert Pines
The junior was third in Southern Nevada with 39 goals, and had a hat trick in the Jaguars’ first playoff victory since 2013.
Second Team
Juan Arredondo-Alvarez, Western
The senior was key for a Warriors team that went 17-5-2 and reached the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.
Angel Arreola, Sunrise Mountain
The junior was named to the Class 3A All-Southern Region team, and helped the Miners win their first state championship.
Bradley Bolduc, Coronado
The senior, in his first year as a starter, was the goalkeeper on the Cougars’ Class 4A state championship team. He had 9½ shutouts.
Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore was a captain and made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team for the Gaels, who reached the state tournament.
Gael Delangel-Parra, Durango
The sophomore was named the Southwest League Defensive Player of the Year, and helped the Trailblazers reach the Sunset Region title game.
Eduardo Gomez Meza, Wooster
The senior defender helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state title game, and was named to the All-Sierra League first team.
Edgar Guillen, Wooster
The senior made the All-Sierra League first team as a defender, and helped the Colts reach the Class 4A state championship game.
Abi Lopez, Truckee
The senior made the Class 3A All-Northern League first team, and helped the Wolverines reach the state tournament.
Presten Manthey, Palo Verde
The senior led the Panthers with 18 goals, and helped his team win its first league title since 2013.
Christian Martinez, Carson
The senior was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Sierra League, and helped the Senators earn the league title.
Koby Mattson, North Tahoe
The junior was named to the All-Northern League first team and helped the Lakers reach the region semifinals.
Sebastian Ramirez, Eldorado
The sophomore’s 18 goals helped the Sundevils reach their first Sunrise Region title game since 2013.
Efren Ramirez Ledezma, Carson
The senior captained the Sierra League champion Senators, and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Ben Stang, Liberty
The senior was second in Class 4A with 29 goals for the Patriots, and made the All-Southern Nevada team.
Tyson Tesfamariam, Durango
The junior led the Trailblazers with 21 goals, and helped them win their first league championship since 2000.
Honorable Mention
Elijah Akala, McQueen
Lincoln Aquino, Coronado
Michael Callejas, North Tahoe
Erick Ceja Gonzalez, North Valleys
Viktor Cruz-Calderon, Bishop Manogue
Alfredo Diaz, Coronado
Erick Diaz, Eldorado
Miguel Duenas, Canyon Springs
Jesus Gallardo, Del Sol
Gustavo Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial
Ahmed Greed, Centennial
Ethan Harper, Spring Valley
Wilmer Hernandez-Parra, Spanish Springs
Caleb Hoyt, North Valleys
Griffin Litchfield, Reno
Sebastian Martinez, Wooster
Kapono Maruyama, Foothill
Ismael Navarro, Western
Angel Nunez, Tech
Ivan Rodriguez, Liberty
Miguel Rubio, Cimarron-Memorial
Jesus Ubario, Mojave
Jose Vidales, Wooster
