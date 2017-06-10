2017 All-State Boys Swimming Team

Mihail Amiorkov, Palo Verde: The senior won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 52.26 seconds and took the 100 backstroke in 51.68 at the Class 4A state meet.

First Team

Mihail Amiorkov, Palo Verde

The senior won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 52.26 seconds and took the 100 backstroke in 51.68 at the Class 4A state meet. He has committed to Cal Poly.

Cooper DeRyk, Truckee

The junior posted some of the state’s most impressive times, winning Class 3A titles in the 50 freestyle in 20.16 and the 100 butterfly in 49.87. Both times were the fastest at the state meet regardless of class.

David Miller, Palo Verde

The junior won the 100 butterfly in 51.33 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. He won the butterfly and was second in the 200 freestyle in the Sunset Region meet.

Timmy Newton, Coronado

The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record in one-meter diving with a score of 501.85. He took the state title with 482.35, more than 50 points ahead of the nearest competitor.

A.J. Pouch, Boulder City

The sophomore won Class 3A state titles in the 200 individual medley (1:57.44) and 100 breaststroke (58.65) as the Eagles captured their seventh consecutive team title.

Denver Renner, Foothill

The senior won the 200 freestyle (1:43.18) and was second in the 100 butterfly in the Class 4A state meet.

Joe Sullivan, Douglas

The senior won the 50 freestyle in 21.94 at the Class 4A state meet. He won the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Northern Region meet.

Dylan Sweikert, Palo Verde

The junior won Class 4A Sunset Region titles in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and 100 freestyle (48.19). He took the 100 freestyle in 47.6 seconds at state.

Tama Tuitama, Legacy

The junior set a Class 4A Sunset meet record of 1:51.62 in the 200 individual medley. He won the 100 breaststroke in 58.31 and was second in the 200 individual medley at state.

— —

Second Team

Nick Becker, Bishop Gorman

The junior finished second in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He won the 200 freestyle (1:44.34) and was third in the 100 backstroke in the Sunset Region meet.

Paco Cuevas, Boulder City

The sophomore won the 500 freestyle in 5:04.07 and was second in the 100 butterfly at the Class 3A state meet as the Eagles won their seventh consecutive state title.

Sawyer Grimes, Centennial

The freshman won the 500 freestyle in 4:42.13 and was third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.

Kaden Jesperson, Foothill

The senior won the 200 individual medley (1:55.72) and was second in the 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A Sunrise Region Meet. He finished third in the 200 individual medley at state.

Alexsander Johannesen, Valley

The junior was second at state in the 50 freestyle, finishing .03 seconds behind winner Joe Sullivan of Douglas. He also was third in the 100 freestyle.

Braden Klouse, Boulder City

The senior won the 100 freestyle in 49.18 and the 200 freestyle in 1:48.95 at the Class 3A state meet.

Sean Marchewski, Coronado

The senior won the 100 freestyle in 48.31 at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet. He finished second in the event at state.

Ahmed Mohamed, Palo Verde

The junior finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 butterfly at the Class 4A state meet.

Matthew Myers, Green Valley

The sophomore was second at the Class 4A state meet in diving, posting a score of 432.15.

Coach of the Year

Sara Carroll, Boulder City

Carroll, in her 24th season as head coach guided the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship, the school’s seventh in a row. She also led Boulder City to a fifth consecutive girls state championship.

Honorable Mention

Reece Canfield, Carson

Alec Clinton, Palo Verde

Brayden Guedry, Faith Lutheran

Stuart Hayes, Sage Ridge

Justin Hight, Douglas

Matthew Hill, Carson

Brett Kolb, Carson

Juston Lee, Coronado

Michael Luna, Coronado

Moises Martinez, Wooster

Nathan McAlister, Reno

David McLean, Bishop Manogue

Matas Maksimaitis, Green Valley

Hunter Mecham, Green Valley

McKay Mickelson, Legacy

Siavash Mirzazadeh, Desert Pines

Henry Pendleton, Reno

Arin Sanguansin, Valley

Conner Wattles, Palo Verde

Gabriel Weber, Green Valley