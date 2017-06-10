2017 All-State Boys Swimming Team

First Team
Mihail Amiorkov, Palo Verde
The senior won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 52.26 seconds and took the 100 backstroke in 51.68 at the Class 4A state meet. He has committed to Cal Poly.
Cooper DeRyk, Truckee
The junior posted some of the state’s most impressive times, winning Class 3A titles in the 50 freestyle in 20.16 and the 100 butterfly in 49.87. Both times were the fastest at the state meet regardless of class.
David Miller, Palo Verde
The junior won the 100 butterfly in 51.33 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. He won the butterfly and was second in the 200 freestyle in the Sunset Region meet.
Timmy Newton, Coronado
The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record in one-meter diving with a score of 501.85. He took the state title with 482.35, more than 50 points ahead of the nearest competitor.
A.J. Pouch, Boulder City
The sophomore won Class 3A state titles in the 200 individual medley (1:57.44) and 100 breaststroke (58.65) as the Eagles captured their seventh consecutive team title.
Denver Renner, Foothill
The senior won the 200 freestyle (1:43.18) and was second in the 100 butterfly in the Class 4A state meet.
Joe Sullivan, Douglas
The senior won the 50 freestyle in 21.94 at the Class 4A state meet. He won the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Northern Region meet.
Dylan Sweikert, Palo Verde
The junior won Class 4A Sunset Region titles in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and 100 freestyle (48.19). He took the 100 freestyle in 47.6 seconds at state.
Tama Tuitama, Legacy
The junior set a Class 4A Sunset meet record of 1:51.62 in the 200 individual medley. He won the 100 breaststroke in 58.31 and was second in the 200 individual medley at state.
— —
Second Team
Nick Becker, Bishop Gorman
The junior finished second in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He won the 200 freestyle (1:44.34) and was third in the 100 backstroke in the Sunset Region meet.
Paco Cuevas, Boulder City
The sophomore won the 500 freestyle in 5:04.07 and was second in the 100 butterfly at the Class 3A state meet as the Eagles won their seventh consecutive state title.
Sawyer Grimes, Centennial
The freshman won the 500 freestyle in 4:42.13 and was third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Kaden Jesperson, Foothill
The senior won the 200 individual medley (1:55.72) and was second in the 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A Sunrise Region Meet. He finished third in the 200 individual medley at state.
Alexsander Johannesen, Valley
The junior was second at state in the 50 freestyle, finishing .03 seconds behind winner Joe Sullivan of Douglas. He also was third in the 100 freestyle.
Braden Klouse, Boulder City
The senior won the 100 freestyle in 49.18 and the 200 freestyle in 1:48.95 at the Class 3A state meet.
Sean Marchewski, Coronado
The senior won the 100 freestyle in 48.31 at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet. He finished second in the event at state.
Ahmed Mohamed, Palo Verde
The junior finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 butterfly at the Class 4A state meet.
Matthew Myers, Green Valley
The sophomore was second at the Class 4A state meet in diving, posting a score of 432.15.
Coach of the Year
Sara Carroll, Boulder City
Carroll, in her 24th season as head coach guided the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship, the school’s seventh in a row. She also led Boulder City to a fifth consecutive girls state championship.
Honorable Mention
Reece Canfield, Carson
Alec Clinton, Palo Verde
Brayden Guedry, Faith Lutheran
Stuart Hayes, Sage Ridge
Justin Hight, Douglas
Matthew Hill, Carson
Brett Kolb, Carson
Juston Lee, Coronado
Michael Luna, Coronado
Moises Martinez, Wooster
Nathan McAlister, Reno
David McLean, Bishop Manogue
Matas Maksimaitis, Green Valley
Hunter Mecham, Green Valley
McKay Mickelson, Legacy
Siavash Mirzazadeh, Desert Pines
Henry Pendleton, Reno
Arin Sanguansin, Valley
Conner Wattles, Palo Verde
Gabriel Weber, Green Valley