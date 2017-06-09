2017 All-State Boys Volleyball Team

Treven Clizbe, Arbor View: The senior outside hitter was named the Southern Nevada Player of the Year by coaches. Clizbe finished with 471 kills, 92 aces, 50 blocks and 205 digs for the Northwest League champions.

First Team

Treven Clizbe, Arbor View

The senior outside hitter was named the Southern Nevada Player of the Year by coaches. Clizbe finished with 471 kills, 92 aces, 50 blocks and 205 digs for the Northwest League champions.

Kade Frischknecht, Centennial

The senior outside hitter posted 493 kills, 65 aces and 243 digs in leading the Bulldogs to their first state tournament since 2013.

Ryan Garlick, Coronado

The senior outside hitter had 491 kills, 47 aces and 280 digs to help the Cougars reach their first state tournament since 2013.

Shaun Kampshoff, Las Vegas

The junior was one of Southern Nevada’s most versatile players from the setter position. Kampshoff finished with 351 kills, 50 aces, 77 blocks, 214 digs and 515 assists for the Sunrise Region champions.

Charlie Pollnow, Bishop Gorman

The senior outside hitter was selected the Southwest League Player of the Year. Pollnow finished with 454 kills, 138 aces, 55 blocks and 365 digs for the Southwest League champions.

James Reed, Green Valley

The senior outside hitter was named the Southeast League Player of the Year by coaches. Reed finished with 451 kills, 63 aces, 47 blocks and 193 digs for the Gators.

Andre Shabazz, Durango

The senior setter finished with 46 kills, 55 aces, 222 digs and 793 assists for the Trailblazers.

Scott Solan, Palo Verde

The sophomore opposite hitter finished with 210 kills, 56 aces and 61 blocks for the state champions.

Grant Tingey, Palo Verde

The senior middle blocker had 159 kills, 17 aces and a team-high 84 blocks for the state champions.

Brenden Wagner, Arbor View

The senior outside hitter led the Aggies with 473 kills. Wagner also had 27 aces and 139 digs for the Northwest League champions.

— —

Second Team

Jaylen Clark, Durango

The senior outside hitter had 371 kills, 54 aces, 46 blocks and 316 digs to help the Traiblazers earn the Southwest League’s No. 2 playoff seed.

Tanner Franklin, Shadow Ridge

The junior outside hitter had 348 kills, 64 aces and 274 digs for the Mustangs.

Farries Gardner, Centennial

The junior opposite hitter had 318 kills, 38 aces, 64 blocks and 155 digs to help the Bulldogs reach their first state tournament since 2013.

Will Hafen, Bishop Gorman

The senior outside/opposite hitter had 418 kills, 41 aces and 320 digs for the Southwest League champions.

Brandon Kampshoff, Las Vegas

The senior outside hitter had 410 kills, 41 aces and 164 digs for the Sunrise Region champions.

C.J. McInnes, Shadow Ridge

The senior setter had 45 aces, 55 blocks, 237 digs and 941 assists for the Mustangs.

Kyle Monton, Las Vegas

The senior libero was selected the Northeast Player of the Year by coaches. He finished with 65 aces and 416 digs for the Sunrise Region champions.

Zach Nelson, Palo Verde

The senior libero had 30 aces and 315 digs for the state champions.

Nik Purser, Coronado

The senior outside hitter had 309 kills, 32 aces and 262 digs to lead the Cougars to their first state tournament since 2013.

Antonyo Wright, Mojave

The senior outside hitter, who was named the Class 3A Southern Region Player of the Year by coaches, finished with 229 kills, 45 aces, 38 blocks and 115 digs. Wright led the Rattlers to their fourth consecutive state title.

Coach of the Year

Erik Davis, Centennial

The first-year coach led the Bulldogs to their first state tournament since 2013. Centennial finished 32-10, including 7-3 in Northwest League play.

— —

Honorable Mention

Stephen Banks, Palo Verde

Brennan Berti, Rancho

Troy Bell, Foothill

Sam Belnap, Centennial

Tyler Buchanan, Cheyenne

Tyreese Cole, Arbor View

Colin Faught, Tech

Chris McCoy, Sierra Vista

Trevor Papock, Bishop Gorman

Derek Robnett, Shadow Ridge

Bryson Sadama, Desert Oasis

Joseph Silva, Mojave

Cody Steckel, Foothill

David Toole, Desert Oasis

Juan Valdez, Mojave

Kainoa Villa, Palo Verde

Matt Wilson, Coronado