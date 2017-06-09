2017 All-State Boys Volleyball Team

First Team
Treven Clizbe, Arbor View
The senior outside hitter was named the Southern Nevada Player of the Year by coaches. Clizbe finished with 471 kills, 92 aces, 50 blocks and 205 digs for the Northwest League champions.
Kade Frischknecht, Centennial
The senior outside hitter posted 493 kills, 65 aces and 243 digs in leading the Bulldogs to their first state tournament since 2013.
Ryan Garlick, Coronado
The senior outside hitter had 491 kills, 47 aces and 280 digs to help the Cougars reach their first state tournament since 2013.
Shaun Kampshoff, Las Vegas
The junior was one of Southern Nevada’s most versatile players from the setter position. Kampshoff finished with 351 kills, 50 aces, 77 blocks, 214 digs and 515 assists for the Sunrise Region champions.
Charlie Pollnow, Bishop Gorman
The senior outside hitter was selected the Southwest League Player of the Year. Pollnow finished with 454 kills, 138 aces, 55 blocks and 365 digs for the Southwest League champions.
James Reed, Green Valley
The senior outside hitter was named the Southeast League Player of the Year by coaches. Reed finished with 451 kills, 63 aces, 47 blocks and 193 digs for the Gators.
Andre Shabazz, Durango
The senior setter finished with 46 kills, 55 aces, 222 digs and 793 assists for the Trailblazers.
Scott Solan, Palo Verde
The sophomore opposite hitter finished with 210 kills, 56 aces and 61 blocks for the state champions.
Grant Tingey, Palo Verde
The senior middle blocker had 159 kills, 17 aces and a team-high 84 blocks for the state champions.
Brenden Wagner, Arbor View
The senior outside hitter led the Aggies with 473 kills. Wagner also had 27 aces and 139 digs for the Northwest League champions.
Second Team
Jaylen Clark, Durango
The senior outside hitter had 371 kills, 54 aces, 46 blocks and 316 digs to help the Traiblazers earn the Southwest League’s No. 2 playoff seed.
Tanner Franklin, Shadow Ridge
The junior outside hitter had 348 kills, 64 aces and 274 digs for the Mustangs.
Farries Gardner, Centennial
The junior opposite hitter had 318 kills, 38 aces, 64 blocks and 155 digs to help the Bulldogs reach their first state tournament since 2013.
Will Hafen, Bishop Gorman
The senior outside/opposite hitter had 418 kills, 41 aces and 320 digs for the Southwest League champions.
Brandon Kampshoff, Las Vegas
The senior outside hitter had 410 kills, 41 aces and 164 digs for the Sunrise Region champions.
C.J. McInnes, Shadow Ridge
The senior setter had 45 aces, 55 blocks, 237 digs and 941 assists for the Mustangs.
Kyle Monton, Las Vegas
The senior libero was selected the Northeast Player of the Year by coaches. He finished with 65 aces and 416 digs for the Sunrise Region champions.
Zach Nelson, Palo Verde
The senior libero had 30 aces and 315 digs for the state champions.
Nik Purser, Coronado
The senior outside hitter had 309 kills, 32 aces and 262 digs to lead the Cougars to their first state tournament since 2013.
Antonyo Wright, Mojave
The senior outside hitter, who was named the Class 3A Southern Region Player of the Year by coaches, finished with 229 kills, 45 aces, 38 blocks and 115 digs. Wright led the Rattlers to their fourth consecutive state title.
Coach of the Year
Erik Davis, Centennial
The first-year coach led the Bulldogs to their first state tournament since 2013. Centennial finished 32-10, including 7-3 in Northwest League play.
Honorable Mention
Stephen Banks, Palo Verde
Brennan Berti, Rancho
Troy Bell, Foothill
Sam Belnap, Centennial
Tyler Buchanan, Cheyenne
Tyreese Cole, Arbor View
Colin Faught, Tech
Chris McCoy, Sierra Vista
Trevor Papock, Bishop Gorman
Derek Robnett, Shadow Ridge
Bryson Sadama, Desert Oasis
Joseph Silva, Mojave
Cody Steckel, Foothill
David Toole, Desert Oasis
Juan Valdez, Mojave
Kainoa Villa, Palo Verde
Matt Wilson, Coronado