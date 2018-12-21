2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Volleyball Team

First Team
Kamry Bailey, Boulder City
The sophomore was the Class 3A Southern Region MVP and had 350 kills on a .435 percentage to go with 101 aces and 198 digs for the Class 3A state champion Eagles.
Kaitlynn Biassou, Reno
The senior was the Class 4A High Desert League Player of the Year and had 336 kills on a .455 hitting percentage to go with 255 digs to help the Huskies reach the Class 4A state championship match.
Sasha Bolla, Coronado
The senior Class 4A All-Southern Nevada pick posted 420 kills on a .429 percentage and 173 digs while helping the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Arien Fafard, Palo Verde
The junior was the Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year, and recorded 172 kills, a .528 hitting percentage, 39 aces, 235 digs and 720 assists while helping the Panthers reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Tehani Faitau, Durango
The senior Class 4A All-Southern Nevada selection had a team-high 77 aces, 229 digs and 568 assists for the Trailblazers.
Kyrie Lorfing, Faith Lutheran
The senior Class 4A All-Southern Nevada selection hit .426 en route to 222 kills, 60 aces, 243 digs and 514 assists to propel the Crusaders into the Class 4A state tournament.
Dani Mason, The Meadows
The senior was the Class 2A State MVP, and had 212 kills on a .441 hitting percentage, 61 aces and 229 digs while helping the Mustangs win the Class 2A state title.
Natalie Mavroidis, Bishop Gorman
The senior was a Class 4A All-Southern Nevada selection, and recorded a team-high 429 digs for the Class 4A state champion Gaels.
Emma Pence, Bishop Manogue
The senior All-High Desert League pick had 330 kills on a .535 percentage and added 29 aces and 79 blocks to help the Miners reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Abby Pradere, Carson
The senior was the Class 4A Sierra League Player of the Year and and 121 digs and 347 assists for the Senators.
Mia Sadler, Palo Verde
The senior All-Southern Nevada selection had 51 aces and 484 digs to help the Panthers reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman
The junior was the Class 4A Desert League Player of the Year and finished with 378 kills, a .549 hitting percentage, 240 digs and 61 aces for the Class 4A state champion Gaels.
Second Team
Ashlynn Ammerman, Coronado
The sophomore All-Southern Nevada pick had 154 kills on a .444 hitting percentage to go with 36 blocks and 74 digs to help the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Allison Gunderson, Bishop Manogue
The senior All-Sierra League selection had 240 kills on a .376 hitting percentage along with 226 digs to help the Miners reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Karson Nakagawa, Reno
The senior had All-High Desert League pick had 162 digs and 732 assists to help the Huskies reach the Class 4A state championship match.
Natasha Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial
The sophomore All-Southern Nevada pick had 381 kills on a .422 hitting percentage and added 51 aces and 261 digs.
Camille Riggs, Western
The junior was the Sunset League co-Player of the Year and had 147 kills on a .724 hitting percentage to go with 37 aces and 15 blocks.
Reese Rossnagel, Bishop Gorman
The senior All-Southern Nevada selection had 183 kills on a .497 hitting percentage and posted a team-high 85 blocks for the Class 4A state champion Gaels.
Chania Scott, Mojave
The senior was the Sunset League co-Player of the Year, and led the Rattlers to 27 wins — their most in at least a decade.
Cassandra Smits Van-Oyen, Coronado
The sophomore All-Southern Nevada pick had a team-high 66 aces, 204 digs and 818 assists to help the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Angelina Starck, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore All-Southern Nevada selection had 259 kills on a .546 hitting percentage and added 108 aces, 225 digs and 745 assists for the Class 4A state champion Gaels.
Mia Suzuki, Rancho
The senior All-Southern Nevada pick had 34 aces and 249 digs for the Rams.
Alexandra Washington, Bishop Gorman
The senior All-Southern Nevada selection converted 235 kills on a .456 hitting percentage to go with 70 blocks and 137 digs for the Class 4A state champion Gaels.
Ava Wright, Boulder City
The sophomore Class 3A All-Sunset League pick had 139 aces, 203 digs and 1,084 assists for the Class 3A state champion Eagles.
Coach of the Year
Phil Clarke, Palo Verde
Clarke led the Panthers to the Mountain Region championship and helped the team reach the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2013.
Honorable Mention
Morenike Ajayi, Coronado
Alex Anderson-Smith, Palo Verde
Lexi Applebach, Damonte Ranch
Namahana Atoa, Reno
Jordyn Boswell, Spanish Springs
Sophia Dominguez, Durango
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman
Jaylin Ellis, Durango
Abbie Evans, Moapa Valley
Anuhea Faitau, Durango
Gracie Fuller, Spanish Springs
Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran
Elizabeth Gutierrez, Palo Verde
Alyssa Hewitt, Palo Verde
Hailey Hughes, Douglas
Kyra Johannessen, Reno
Allison Lawrence, Wooster
Savannah Martin, Spanish Springs
Anna Massari, Faith Lutheran
Sierra Orton, Boulder City
Lauryn Osendorf, Reed
Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis
Katie Schloss, Galena
Jacquellen Stobbe, Pahrump Valley
Kaila Yang, Palo Verde
Alyssa Zuro, Damonte Ranch
