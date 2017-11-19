5 tournaments highlight holiday hoops week in Las Vegas

It’s Thanksgiving week, which means college basketball teams around the country will descend on Las Vegas for a week of tournaments.
Five tournaments will take place around town, with the first one starting on Monday and the last concluding on Sunday.
Both the Runnin’ Rebels and Lady Rebels will play, with the men appearing in the MGM Main Event before Thanksgiving and the women hosting the Lady Rebel Round-Up after the holiday.
Some of the top men’s and women’s teams from around the country will be in action, too, and there will be no shortage of good options for fans looking to pair their holiday week and weekend with high-quality college basketball.
Here’s a look at the tournaments coming to town:
Nov. 20-22: MGM Resorts Main Event
The Runnin’ Rebels will be in the “Heavyweight Bracket,” of the MGM Resorts Main Event, which will shift over to T-Mobile Arena for the first time.
The tournament has eight teams, but it is separated into two smaller tournaments.
UNLV will face off against Rice in its first game of the tournament while Mississippi and Utah will play. Depending on results, UNLV will play one of the two.
Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State and Eastern Washington make up the “Middleweight Bracket.”
Nov. 23-24: Continental Tires Invitational
The Orleans will host the eight-team men’s tournament. It will feature Xavier, Arizona State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, George Washington, Hampton, Rider and UC Irvine.
Xavier, No. 15 as of Sunday, comes in as the top-ranked team in the tournament. The Musketeers made it to the Elite Eight last season before bowing out of the NCAA tournament.
Nov. 23-25 Play4Kay Showcase
Eight women’s teams will be at Mandalay Bay Events Center to compete in the Play4Kay Showcase, including two ranked teams.
Ohio State comes in as the top-ranked team in the tournament at No. 9 as of Sunday and Stanford is No. 14.
The tournament sets up a possible rematch for the two teams, which played earlier this month when Ohio State trounced Stanford.
Both Gonzaga and DePaul also received votes in the latest AP poll.
Nov. 24-26 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout
No. 2 Texas and No. 8 UCLA will highlight the women’s teams heading to South Point, though the two teams won’t play during the event, which has a set schedule.
Kansas State, which received votes in the latest AP poll, Washington, Creighton, LSU, Penn State, LA Tech, Cleveland State, Louisiana and St. Louis will also come to town.
Five games will be played on the first two days, with two on the last day.
Nov. 25-26: Lady Rebel Round-Up
The Lady Rebels will see tougher competition as they move into December, but this tournament should allow them to face teams a bit tougher than they have so far.
They will play host to Hofstra before taking on either Minnesota or Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons, like the Lady Rebels, made it to the WNIT last year. They lost in the second round to Middle Tennessee State.
MGM Resorts Main Event:
Nov. 20: Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky, 11 a.m.
Nov. 20: Georgia State vs. Eastern Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: UNLV vs. Rice, 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Ole Miss vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Middleweight Bracket Consolation Game, 11 a.m.
Nov. 22: Middleweight Bracket Championship Game, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Heavyweight Bracket Consolation Game, 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Heavyweight Bracket Championship Game, 9:30 p.m.
Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational:
Nov. 23: Hampton vs. Northern Arizona, 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 23: Xavier vs. George Washington, 2 p.m.
Nov. 23: Kansas State vs. Arizona, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Rider vs. UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
Nov. 24: Loser Hampton/NAU vs. Loser Rider/UC Irvine, 11 a.m.
Nov. 24: Winner Xavier/GWU vs. Winner Kansas State/ASU, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 24: Loser Xavier/GWU vs. Loser Kansas State/ASU, 5 p.m.
Nov. 24: Winner Hampton/NAU vs. Winner Rider/UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m.
South Point Thanksgiving Shootout:
Nov. 24: Washington vs. Creighton, 11 a.m.
Nov. 24: UCLA vs. Kansas State, 1:15 p.m.
Nov. 24: LSU vs. Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 24: Penn State vs. LA Tech, 5:45 p.m.
Nov. 24: Cleveland State vs. St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nov. 25: Niagara vs. Louisiana, 11 a.m.
Nov. 25: Texas vs. Washington, 1:15 p.m.
Nov. 25: Creighton vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 25: Kansas State vs. Penn State, 5:45 p.m.
Nov. 25: St. Louis vs. LSU, 8 p.m.
Nov. 26: LA Tech vs. Niagara, 11 a.m.
Nov. 26: Louisiana vs. Cleveland State, 1:15 p.m.
Play4Kay Showcase:
Nov. 23: DePaul vs. FGCU, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Memphis, 3 p.m.
Nov. 23: Stanford vs. Kent State, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Gonzaga vs. Belmont, 8 p.m.
Nov. 24: Game 5, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 24: Game 6, 3 p.m.
Nov. 24: Game 7, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 24: Game 8, 8 p.m.
Nov. 25: Game 9, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 25: Game 10, 3 p.m.
Nov. 25: Game 11, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 25: Game 12, 8 p.m.
Lady Rebel Round-Up
Nov. 25: UNLV vs. Hofstra, 12 p.m.
Nov. 25: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26: Lady Rebel Round-Up Consolation Game, 12 p.m.
Nov. 26: Lady Rebel Round-Up Championship Game, 2:30 p.m.