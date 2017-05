Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK — Boston guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate language toward a fan during the Celtics’ Game 4 loss at Washington.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston. The second-round series is tied 2-2.