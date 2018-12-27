Daishen Nix leads Trinity to easy win in Las Vegas tournament

Daishen Nix finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a blocked shot to lead Trinity to a 71-27 first-round win over Basic in the Las Vegas Prep Championship on Wednesday.

Trinity's Daishen Nix (1) jumps up to take a shot during the second half of a basketball game against Basic High School at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trinity's Zaba Bangala (13) jumps up to take a shot while under pressure from Basic's Demetrius Vigil (20) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trinity's Kevin Giles (3) jumps up to take a shot while under pressure from Basic's Kalauini Keyes (5) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trinity's Zaba Bangala (13) passes to a teammate while under pressure from Basic's Kalauini Keyes (5) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trinity's Kevin Giles (3) looks to pass the ball while under pressure from Basic's Demetrius Vigil (20) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trinity's Enrique Lopez Baez (14) takes a shot while under pressure from Basic's Isaiah James (10) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The best player on the floor made one basket in the first half.

But points don’t even begin to tell the story.

Trinity point guard Daishen Nix had eight assists in the first half alone to lead the Thunder to a 71-27 first-round victory over Basic in the Las Vegas Prep Championship on Wednesday at Las Vegas High.

“A lot of people think he’s all about him, and he isn’t,” Trinity coach Greg Lockridge said. “He’s all about his team. This was his attempt to get his team going.”

Nix, who has developed into one of the top players in the junior class, finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Trinity led 46-16 at halftime, so the only intrigue was how many assists Nix might end up with. And the game’s biggest disappointment might have come when Jose Cuello’s 3-pointer rimmed out with about five minutes to play. Had it gone in, it would have completed a triple double for Nix, who checked out of the game moments later.

“Guys know when they run the lane, they’re going to get the ball,” Lockridge said. “And if they didn’t know, they know now. We tell them, ‘Spacing, run the lane. We’ve got the best passer in high school basketball.”

Nix has made huge strides since arriving at Trinity from Alaska as a freshman. Lockridge said his point guard was overmatched at times that season, but that’s not the case anymore.

“I would tell him, ‘They’re not better than you, they’re bigger and stronger than you,’ ” Lockridge said. “And now he’s big and he’s strong, and his confidence is going. I’m excited for his future, because I don’t know what the limit is.”

Cuello scored 15 points and Zaba Bangala had 12 points and six rebounds for Trinity, which forced 30 turnovers.

Kalauini Keyes led Basic with eight points.

