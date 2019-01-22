Faith Lutheran rolls behind Brevin Walter’s 36 points

Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter didn’t know he had set a new career-high in scoring until after his team’s 85-70 victory over Rancho Solano Prep (Arizona) on Monday.
He didn’t know he scored his 1,000th career point until after the game, either.
Walter made five 3-pointers en route to 36 points — and the prestigious milestone — and the Crusaders (13-6) erased a 10-point halftime deficit with a stingy defensive effort to topple the Mustangs in the annual Martin Luther King Day showcase at Coronado.
“I play best when I’m relaxed and I’m happy and feeling good,” Walter said. “When I’m relaxed, I’m confident and I feel like I can just let it fly.”
Faith Lutheran deviated from the rigors of Northwest League play to participate in the showcase, which featured local powers Bishop Gorman, Clark, Coronado and Findlay Prep.
The Crusaders were scheduled in the 3 p.m. slot opposite Rancho Solano Prep, which fell 73-61 to Desert Oasis in a morning game. But the Mustangs didn’t seem fatigued, and closed with a 10-0 run to seize a 46-36 halftime lead.
So Faith Lutheran coach Bret Walter, Brevin’s father, challenged the Crusaders to defend with more tenacity in the second half.
“We got a little bit fired up,” the younger Walter said. “We came out ready to go, and we wanted to pick things up.”
They picked things up, alright.
The Crusaders employed more ball pressure in the second half and surged past the Mustangs with a 29-9 third-quarter run. Senior guard Donavan Jackson added 24 points and fellow senior Sedrick Hammond scored 11 while anchoring Faith Lutheran’s perimeter defense.
Bret Walter was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.
And equally pleased with his son’s performance.
“He was really locked in (during) the second half,” the coach said, “He saw a couple go in, and I just kept seeing him shooting confidently. His rhythm was on.”
