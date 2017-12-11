Las Vegas WNBA team name announcement, other details — LIVESTREAM

The WNBA and MGM Resorts International host a press conference at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay to reveal the Las Vegas team name and other developments about the team’s future.

In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, New York Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer watches during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

The WNBA and MGM Resorts International host a press conference at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay to reveal the Las Vegas team name and other developments about the team’s future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.