Documents show WNBA files to name team ‘Las Vegas Stars’

Like its predecessor in San Antonio, Las Vegas’ WNBA team will be called the Stars, if its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is approved.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 1: The San Antonio Stars huddle up after the game against the New York Liberty during a WNBA game on August 1, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)

WNBA Enterprises filed the application Oct. 14 for the rights to “Las Vegas Stars” in Class 41, which includes services for sports and entertainment.

The request, which was obtained by the Review-Journal, is for “ongoing television and radio programs in the field of basketball and rendering live basketball games and basketball exhibitions,” and features the rights to use the name in conjunction with basketball clinics, camps, fan club services, entertainment services and across various media platforms.

When reached for comment Tuesday morning, MGM spokesperson Scott Ghertner said he hadn’t heard about the team name, and neither confirmed nor denied it to the Review-Journal.

“They fact that they filed means that’s the name they want,” said Jennifer Ko Craft, a prominent intellectual property attorney in Las Vegas and a partner at Dickinson Wright. “We don’t know if they’ll actually get it yet, because it hasn’t been examined.”

Las Vegas’ minor-league baseball team, the 51s, were the Las Vegas stars from 1983-2000, and records show that a filing for “Las Vegas Stars Baseball Team” is still live. Don Logan, the team’s president, confirmed that Minor League baseball still owns that particular trademark.

Craft said the application process typically takes a year, and compared the situation to that of the Vegas Golden Knights, whose team name was initially denied because the College of Saint Rose Golden Knights in Albany, New York, objected.

The Golden Knights were approved after an appeal, though, and Craft said she thinks the Stars have “a good chance overcoming that issue” if it arises.

The WNBA announced the Stars’ relocation from San Antonio to Las Vegas in October. MGM Resorts purchased the franchise, and its home games will be played at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas won the draft lottery earlier this month and was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. The Stars had the top pick last season and selected guard Kelsey Plum, who averaged 8.5 points per game as a rookie.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.