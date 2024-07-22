NBA Summer League Day 10: Christopher comes up clutch for Heat — PHOTOS
Miami rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit on the 10th day of the NBA Summer League to advance to Monday’s title game.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 10
Sunday’s scores
Tournament semifinals
Memphis 99, L.A. Clippers 98
Miami 102, Golden State 99
Consolation games
Minnesota 115, Orlando 100
Philadelphia 103, Boston 98
Charlotte 97, Brooklyn 90
San Antonio 100, Toronto 89
Monday’s schedule
■ Who: Memphis vs. Miami
■ What: NBA Summer League title game
■ When: 5 p.m.
■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center
■ TV: ESPN
Stars of the day
Josh Christopher, Miami Heat
Christopher delivered the most important basket of the game for the Heat as they defeated the Warriors to advance to the NBA Summer League title game.
He knocked down a midrange jumper and was fouled with 40 seconds left. He made the free throw to put Miami ahead 98-96.
Christopher finished with 23 points after shooting 7-for-15 from the floor. The 2021 first-round pick out of Arizona State is averaging 18.4 points per game through his first five NBA Summer League appearances.
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Wells scored 28 points to help the Grizzlies hold off the Clippers in Sunday’s other semifinal.
He shot 9-for-12 from the floor and was 6-for-7 from 3-point range.
Wells was one of three Memphis players that scored at least 20 points. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double. GG Jackson II added 20 points.
Wells is averaging 14.2 points per game through five NBA Summer League appearances while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The 2024 second-round pick spent his first two collegiate seasons at Division II Sonoma State (Calif.), where he averaged 18 points per game in 55 appearances. He transferred to Washington State last season and averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
Dillingham, the eighth overall pick in June’s draft, put on a show his final NBA Summer League appearance.
He scored a game-high 25 points and recorded 12 assists in the Timberwolves’ win against the Magic. Dillingham shot 11-for-18 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
The former Kentucky standout averaged 13.6 points and 7.6 assists per game in his five NBA Summer League appearances.
Faces in the crowd
There weren’t many notable faces courtside at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion for the NBA Summer League’s final full slate of games Sunday.
That doesn’t mean the crowd didn’t get into the action. Players fell into the courtside seats at Thomas & Mack Center a few times to save a loose ball. Christopher also at one point blocked a shot that went into the stands.
